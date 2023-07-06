Final Fantasy 16 guide - The Wages of Guilt walkthrough

There are 50 quests that you will come across in the main story of Final Fantasy 16. "The Wages of Guilt" is the 15th you will encounter, and this main quest is short but still packed with a lot of adventure. The quests in the game are not always all about fun and exploration. If you do not know what you are doing, it can often result in you being lost or even dying if you are unprepared for a fight.

For "The Wages of Guilt," you must talk to Gav. He is the one who will give you information about the unknown Dominant. Cid will accompany you through the entire interaction.

In this article, we will walk you through the steps involved in "The Wages of Guilt" quest in the main narrative of Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the "Wages of Guilt" quest in Final Fantasy 16?

You must complete the fourteenth quest, "Awakening," before starting this one. Once that is done, you will have to do the following few things to complete "Wages of Guilt":

You will find yourself in a cell in the Hideaway. You will have to leave the cell and go upstairs to meet Cid, who will be in the central hub of the Hideaway.

Here, Cid will tell you that Gav has information about the unknown Dominant and its whereabouts. He will ask you to hear whatever he has to say.

You must then open the world map and travel to The Kingsfall. This is where you will meet with Gav.

When you arrive at The Kingsfall, Cid will tell you how this place used to be prosperous and how the Bligh brought about its downfall.

Cid will then hear an Imperial signal. He will run towards it to have a closer look and investigate. He will ask you to carry on and meet Gav as planned.

You will then be greeted by a cutscene that will take you to the next quest, "The Hunter and The Hunted," in the story of Final Fantasy 16.

That covers everything you need to know about the "Wages of Guilt" quest in the main story. If we have missed something, please feel free to mention it in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes