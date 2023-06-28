Final Fantasy 16 Holy Trumpitour Notorious Mark guide - location, how to defeat, and more

Final Fantasy 16 presents various gameplay elements contributing to an enjoyable gaming experience. Within the game, players can engage in many quests focused on the challenging task of defeating various monsters. These quests can be accessed through the Hunt Board, where local NPCs present request-based tasks. The Hunt Board provides comprehensive information about the powerful predators and random enemies inhabiting the game's world.

The hunting tasks in the Hunt Board are known as the Notorious Marks. As you advance in the game, the Notorious Marks become accessible on the Hunt Board, indicating the specific regions where particular creatures can be found. These quests in Final Fantasy 16 serve as opportunities to earn additional Experience Points and Ability Points, which can be utilized to upgrade various skills and abilities. Moreover, they also offer rare ingredients that can be used for crafting weapons.

This article provides information about the Holy Trumpitour's whereabouts and guidance on defeating this boss.

Where to find Holy Trumpitour in Final Fantasy 16

Access the map and select the Lostwing region (Image via Square Enix)

Once you've chosen the job from the Hunt Board in the Hideaway, access the map and select the Lostwing region. Utilize fast travel to reach the designated location and proceed towards the area known as Central Passage. The precise whereabouts of the Holy Trumpitour, also known as the Man in Black, is indicated in the image above. Follow the path to the Passage, and it will guide you straight to the location of the Holy Trumpitour.

Please note that this particular mission becomes accessible after you have completed the side quest called The Great Justice 2. This quest will be obtainable while progressing through the main storyline of Final Fantasy 16, specifically during the quest known as Cloak and Dagger.

The Great Justice quest consists of two parts, with the first part occurring within the Holy Empire of Sanbreque region during the main quest, Out of the Shadow. Therefore, ensure you have finished both side quests, as they occur alongside the main campaign.

How to defeat Holy Trumpitour in Final Fantasy 16

Holy Trumpitour in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Holy Trumpitour in Final Fantasy 16, also called the Man in Black, employs Mortar as his signature weapon. He unleashes a barrage of powerful assaults using his Mortar, resulting in significant damage. It is advisable to utilize Precision Dodge or Evasion moves to evade his attacks. Furthermore, he executes a sequence of jumping assaults using his Mortar.

When confronting the boss in combat, exercise caution due to the lethal and highly damaging nature of his Mortar blows, which typically consist of 2 to 3 consecutive strikes. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain a suitable distance while launching your attacks against him.

Ramuh Eikon's Thunderstorm ability (Image via Square Enix)

Use your extraordinary Eikonic moves to maximize the damage inflicted upon him. Unleash a sequence of powerful Eikonic moves, causing him to enter the Staggering stage. Once he reaches this stage, employ the Phoenix Eikon's Scarlet Cyclone ability, along with the Ramuh Eikon's Thunderstorm ability.

Utilize the Prison Dodge technique (Image via Square Enix)

While launching the Eikonic attacks, concentrate on executing some counterattacks using the Prison Dodge technique and the Precision Counterattack moves. Exercise caution, as the boss also launches a barrage of potent shots from his Mortar. Use your Phoenix Shift ability to skillfully evade those projectiles to overcome this situation.

Holy Trumpitour will be eliminated after successfully evading his Mortar attacks and powerful projectiles while executing a sequence of Eikonic moves against him. Upon emerging victorious against this boss, you will be rewarded with 2200 EXP, 75 Ability Points, 1 Meteorite, 1 Scarletite, 9800 GIL (the in-game currency), and 20 Renown.

