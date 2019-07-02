Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Review - Everything we know

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is the sequel of the series of Final Fantasy. The game contains a number of creatures and additional features. The game is pictured in an open world. In the trailer, it can be seen that the royal environment is shown. The main creatures are made in conjunction with the animal faces or animal like dresses.

Characters & About Game

The lion characters are also observed in the trailer. The human intervention in the jungle is thought to be making the story. The number of tricks and tactics are shown by the various characters. The player has to kill the enemy in the royal palaces and huge houses. Ala Mhigo is at last set free from imperial rule in the last game part.

But the liberty may prove fleeting. It is because the Empire moves to both reclaim this bloodied nation and subjugate all of Eorzea. In their hour of need, however, they cannot turn to the Warrior of Light. They are also not able to convert to the Scions, who yet slumber, their souls adrift. The realm is left to struggle without its saviors, for they have been beckoned beyond time and space beckoned to the First.

Gameplay of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

The game trailer shows a number of destructive features. The falling roofs and walls, with the running player makes the game more interesting and beautiful. The use of various kinds of weapons can be seen in the game. The player has a mode of flying through the jungle. The fire sets are also seen in the trailer, which is to be survived by the player. You are the one who is fighting for getting the realm back to safe instead of under the cruel rule. The special weapons and techniques for the killing of enemy huge characters can be seen in the trailer. It adds curiosity to the game. New races, new fights and huge bloody characters are added in the game.

A whole new environment is made in the game. These features make the game interesting. The player will be completing the journey as warrior of dark. The player not only have to fight against the enemy in the battle but also have to play cunning. You have to escape the tragedy places, fires and mysterious places in order to save yourself from the enemy attacks.

With the progress of game, new characters with a number of wonderful features can be used to play the game. If you like one character, you can use it throughout the game. The expansion might seems tricky for the player and he has to play the game with full attention as most of the destruction can happen. It can kill the player also. The loot is also available on the way to next destination which can be gathered by the player to use it in the next station.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers coming on exclusively on PC release date of the game is on 2 July, 2019. The early access of the game begins from 28 June 2019