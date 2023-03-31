Forspoken DLC In Tanta We Trust: Release date, early access availability, and more 

Square Enix recently announced that the previously announced Forspoken DLC will make its way to the store later this year in May. Titled In Tanta We Trust, the upcoming new content will be a prequel, with players able to experience a fresh story revolving around the Purge of the Rheddig through the eyes of Frey Holland accompanied by her mother Tanta Cinta.

Developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, Forspoken was released on January 24, 2023 for PlayStation 5 and Windows PCs. The action RPG got mixed reception from critics and fans alike, with Sportskeeda's review mentioning that the visually gorgeous graphics of the title were let down by a massive world that felt empty. This article details all of the available information regarding the upcoming Forspoken DLC In Tanta We Trust.

Forspoken DLC In Tanta We Trust arrives later this year in May

The Forspoken DLC of In Tanta We Trust will be officially released on May 26, 2023, with players able to pick it up on the PlayStation Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. Those who own the Digital Deluxe Edition will get their hands on the prequel DLC three days early thanks to an Early Access period on May 23, 2023.

Discover Athia’s past and the battle that drove the Tantas to madness, in this Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust launches May 26th for PS5 and PC.Discover Athia’s past and the battle that drove the Tantas to madness, in this #Forspoken story DLC. Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust launches May 26th for PS5 and PC. Discover Athia’s past and the battle that drove the Tantas to madness, in this #Forspoken story DLC. https://t.co/s1ALORDjnC

The press release from Square Enix explains that In Tanta We Trust will take place around 25 years before the events of the main game. It will follow Frey's quest to try and find a way "to eradicate the Break from Athia." During her journey, Frey will encounter a mysterious voice, following whom she will find herself transported to the Purge of the Rheddig.

This historic event in the game is documented as having "devastated Athia and eventually drove the Tantas to madness." As mentioned above, players will see Frey being accompanied by her mother Tanta Cinta. The press release continues:

"In the Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC, players will battle alongside Tanta Cinta using Frey’s newfound magical ability to unlock new combat strategies and coordinate devastating attack combos against the invading Rheddig forces. Scale to new heights in unique, vertically-designed environments with Frey’s honed magic-enhanced parkour skills."

In February this year, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda mentioned the game in their Financial Results Briefing:

"Reviews of “Forspoken,” which we released on January 24, 2023, have been challenging. However, the game has also received positive feedback on its action features, including its parkour and combat capabilities"

Square Enix will hope that the prequel DLC will receive a better response from both fans and critics. As of today, the game has an average Metacritic score of 64 on PS5 and PC. Interestingly, Luminous Productions, the developers behind the action RPG, is all set to be absorbed back by Square Enix later this year in May.

Comments under the official tweet revealed that the community is eager to see what the developers have in store for them with the upcoming DLC. Furthermore, the new abilities could potentially be the perfect addition to refresh the title's current gameplay experience.

