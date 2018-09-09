Fortnite Challenges: Season 5 Week 9 Challenges are out!

Week 9

Prompt with the v5.4, epic games was forced to delay the release of this week's challenges by a day, but never the less, they have brought in some new types of challenges owing to the fact that it is the ninth week and some challenges might still look repetitive. The week 9 challenges were out on 7th September, at 6:30 pm IST.

Weekly challenges are basically tasks that a player can complete while playing their game. The weekly challenges can be seen divided into two different categories, one for Battle Pass holders and one for those playing without the battle pass that is, completely for free.

Let's have a look at Fortnite Battle Royale Season 5 Week 9's challenges:

FREE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Deal 500 damage with explosives to opponent players. ( 5 battle stars )

• Get 1,50,000 trick points with either a shopping cart or an All Terrain Kart. ( 5 Battle stars )

• Follow the treasure map found in shifty shafts. ( 10 battle stars )

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Stage 1: Search for a chest in Haunted Hills ( 5 battle stars )

• Visit 7 different stone heads across the map ( 5 battle stars )

• Get 5 Assault Rifle eliminations ( 10 battle stars )

• Eliminate 3 opponent players in tomato temple ( 10 battle stars )

At this point in the season, most of the players might have reached the max tier for the battle pass, that is level 100 and hence cannot be awarded battle stars anymore. For these players, XP is awarded instead, so that their season level may have a significant boost and help them reach the max level which is again level 100.

Hence in place of the 5 battle stars, 500 XP and in place of 10 battle stars, 1000 XP is awarded on completion of the respective challenges to such players.

Stay tuned to sportskeeda for more info on Fortnite Battle Royale!