Fortnite Challenges : Week 10 Challenges are out!

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
29   //    13 Sep 2018, 21:37 IST


<p>
week 10.

We are at the end of season 5 boys and girls! These are the final week's challenges and your last chance to acquire some easy battle pass tiers , that is if you haven't already reached the max level 100 battle pass. For the rest of us we'll be getting a meagre five hundred to thousand experience points for completing the week's challenges.

This week's challenges are online and available from 13th september , 6:30 pm IST.

Let us first take a look at what the challenges given to us this week are:

FREE PASS CHALLENGES :

• Search 7 jigsaw puzzle pieces in basements. [ 5 battle stars ]

• Consume 20 Apples/ Mushrooms. [ 5 battle stars ]

• Eliminate 10 opponents. [ 10 battle stars ]

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES :

• Search 7 chests in salty springs [ 5 battle stars ]

• Deal 5000 damage to opponents [ 5 battle stars ]

• Search between a covered bridge, Waterfall and the 9th green. [ 10 battle stars ]

• Stage 1 : Eliminate an opponent in pleasant park [ 10 battle stars ]

A lot of new elements have been added to the challenges this week and epic has once again proven that the season will never become stale till the end. Though the week's challenges are simple enough , they can't be easily tangled with one another, making the players take more games to complete all the given quests this week.

Buildings with basements are generally green in color and have an external horizontal door attached outside it. very few exceptions are the houses with the studio in the basement.

Epic has continued to give out stage wise , area specific challenge again this week, creating a need to constantly visit the challenge screen to know what the next one is.




