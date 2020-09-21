Fortnite: FNBR.gg launch, where to find all patch notes and game info in one place

If you’ve been playing Fortnite for a while then you know how difficult it can be to find information about the game. When a new patch drops, the Fortnite community scrambles to figure out exactly what changed and how. Now, one of the most well known Fortnite community leakers has decided to remedy that situation.

Fortnite Battle Royale Patch Notes

The new site, FNBR.gg, currently hosts the most recent patch for Fortnite, patch 14.10. Currently, the site also has a disclaimer posted, stating that some of the information posted might be inaccurate as Epic sometimes makes mistakes in its client files.

Additionally, some of the information uses the codename found within the game’s files, which can make understanding certain things a little bit more difficult. Presumably, as more work is done on the site, the presentation will improve and the site will become a resource for players to access.

Other site uses

In addition to the most recent Fortnite patch, this new site has some other features for players to test out as well. Currently, the site hosts detailed information on every flopper currently available in the game, including the stack size, locality, and relevant tags in the game’s code.

Another feature many are likely to enjoy is the Fortnite XP Calculator which can help you come up with a plan for how to level up your account quickly.

At the moment, however, the site is looking a little sparse, and it might take some time for it to come into its own niche. It’s clear that there are obviously directions to expand its utility and functionality, chiefly by incorporating weapon stats and map information. However, at the moment the site will serve as a notice board where players can find patch notes and other information.

If you want to ask questions about FNBR.gg, or just talk with the creator, be sure to tweet @HYPEX on twitter.