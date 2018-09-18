Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fortnite Update: v5.41 Patch Notes Build UP!

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    18 Sep 2018, 23:06 IST

<p>
Spiky fortress

Epic Games' Fortnite's newest update is here on 18th September, and it has a lot of minor tweaks.

This update has given all the players, the Port - A - Fortress. This is a new way to build up a massive fortress through which a player can either gain a massive advantage in a fight if he/she is running low on materials or even just use it to fort up towards the end of the game if he/she is already around the centre of the zone.

Also, this Port - A - Fortress has bounce pads lined up on the top layer. Hence the players can leave the structure without taking any damage swiftly. It is available only in the legendary variety.

In the Playgrounds LTM, the Fortnite team has added a temporary element to the game and labelled it as Spiky Stadium. This is a throwable item just like the Port - A - Fort and the Port - A - Fortress.

It, in turn, builds a mini stadium like structure with the walls entirely lined up with Traps and Bounce Pads. The size of the stadium is 7x11. Also, this Spiky stadium can only be found in red balloon drops along with a lot of Impulse grenades with which you and your squad can have fun inside the Spiky Stadium.

Building editing has just become a lot quicker for the console players because the timer has been reduced for the play station and the x box players.

The storm zone doesn't destroy the structures any more in the last few circles. This change has been made in today's v5.41 update.

Also, Epic games has added new generic icons to represent console and desktop players when they play cross-platform.


