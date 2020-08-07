Free Fire Max likely to be released on 22nd August 2020

Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that was announced by the game officials a while ago. The primary reason behind the launch of the max version of the game is to make the gaming experience better for players.

Free Fire Max will be a separate game that will be released on Google Playstore and Apple Store. It will offer advanced graphics and animations including a new playzone effect, animated login videos, etc.

Free Fire Max Expected Release Date

Free Fire Max Release Date (Image Credits: Gaming Aura)

According to Promit, a YouTuber popular for giving out Free Fire leaks, Free Fire Max will be released on 22nd August 2020 on the occasion of Free Fire's 3rd Anniversary. However, the official release date is yet to be announced by Garena.

Players will not require a separate account to log in to Free Fire Max and can play with their Free Fire accounts. Players of both versions can also play together, thereby widening the universe of the game. Furthermore, Free Fire Max players will have no added advantage over other players.

The game will introduce a brand new lobby in which the character and the pet will start walking in the forward direction.

Moreover, while playing, the Money Heist event glimpse was also seen in the sky, which provides hints regarding the launch of Free Fire Max before September 2020.

A bunch of animations including gun reloading, running animations, etc has also been updated. You can catch a glimpse at all these things in this video:

Just like Free Fire, Free Fire Max will not have high requirements and will run smoothly on devices with 2 GB RAM or more.

