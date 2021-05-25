Free Fire working redeem code for Indian servers (25th May, 2021): How to redeem and list of rewards revealed

Garena frequently releases Free Fire redeem codes, especially on special occasions or when a milestone has been achieved.

Free Fire Bangladesh recently released a special Eid music video, which set three viewership milestones at 300k, 600k, and 1 million, respectively.

A new Free Fire redeem code has subsequently been released to mark the occasion. This article provides players with the redeem code for Indian servers.

Disclaimer: The redeem code is working now but may expire very soon.

Free Fire working redeem code exclusively for Indian server

Leap of Faith Surfboard and Guitar Basher are the two rewards

Free Fire redeem code for India server: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher

Note: As suggested by the title, the redeem code above is only meant to be used by players on Indian servers. Players on other servers will not be able to use it. If they try to do so, they will encounter an error stating that the code cannot be used in their region.

Obtaining rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes.

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. They can do so by clicking on the link below.

Free Fire Rewards Redemption website: Click here

Users must log in with one of the available platforms

Step 2: Players must log in using the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire ID.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to obtain rewards using redeem codes. They should consider linking their account to one of the following platforms:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: Players should then enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the confirm button.

Rewards can be claimed through the mail section

Step 4: Once the rewards have been sent to the player's account, they can be collected through the in-game mail section.

When a player uses an expired redeem code, an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed will appear on the screen.

Players can watch the video below to learn more about claiming rewards using Free Fire redeem codes.

