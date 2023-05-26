5 funniest Fuse combos in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players can participate in various activities, including meal preparation, side quests, and solving Shrine puzzles. The game introduces distinctive abilities such as the Ultrahand, Ascend, and Fuse abilities.

The Ultrahand ability empowers players to create vehicles and war machines like tanks, bombers, and even air jets. With the Ascend ability, players can access higher surfaces and areas. Lastly, the Fuse ability allows players to incorporate various objects into their weapons by fusing them.

Including the Ultrahand and Ascend abilities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom enhances the enjoyment of the gameplay. However, the Fuse ability truly offers a different and entertaining experience. This feature can inject humor and amusement into even the most intense battles by allowing players to fuse various items to their weapons or shields independently.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are the five funniest Fuse combos in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Honey Hive combo

Exploration is vital in acquiring food items for meal preparation in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Additionally, during their explorations in specific areas, players will encounter Honey Hives, which serve a dual purpose.

Not only do these Honey Hives assist in meal preparations, but they also allow players to combine them with melee weapons and shields.

To obtain the Honey Hives, players need to explore the forest areas where these Hives can be found attached to trees. Players should maintain a safe distance from the trees to avoid getting stung by the bees residing in the Hives. Players must employ melee weapons or arrows to strike the Hives effectively to obtain it.

Honey Hives add a humorous twist to the weapon's appearance (Image via Nintendo)

Affixing these honey hives onto weapons and shields adds a humorous twist to their appearance. However, when the weapon is wielded, it unleashes a swarm of bees upon the enemies, injecting a layer of humor into the gameplay experience.

2) Wooden Spikes

In contrast to other games where traps are employed to harm the characters, The Legend of Zelda's Tears of the Kingdom introduces a unique approach. In this game, players can combine traps with their weapons and shields. While certain areas contain Spike traps, players can merge them with their weapons and use them against enemies.

Players can merge these spikes traps with their weapons (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Players can fuse these spike traps onto a long wooden stick to enhance the gameplay, resulting in a formidable weapon adorned with spikes. Moreover, this spiked weapon can serve a defensive purpose by allowing players to block incoming attacks, effectively performing a dual role.

3) Bomb Flower Broadsword

In other games, players are familiar with a human bomb, where a bomb and an enemy are combined to create a devastating effect in the enemy's area. This same feature can be found in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The process is straightforward. Players only need to combine the Flower Bomb with any melee weapon.

However, the amusing aspect is that when players use this weapon to attack an enemy, it will immediately explode, inflicting damage on both the enemy and the player. Engaging in this fusion solely for enjoyable experiences is recommended, as relying on it for a strategic advantage in attacking enemies may not yield favorable outcomes.

4) Boulder Shield or Hammer

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players will encounter rocky terrains that serve as obstacles along their paths. Nevertheless, players can overcome these hurdles by combining a Boulder with a wooden melee weapon, destroying these rocky barriers.

This fused weapon is beneficial for breaking apart black boulders to obtain Flints and other valuable treasures and enhancing the functionality of the player's shield. However, an intriguing twist arises when Link, equipped with a shield fused with a boulder, experiences a sudden fall after running for a certain distance.

5) Food items with any weapon

Food items in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are primarily used to prepare meals and combo dishes. However, they can also serve as ingredients for weapon fusion. Players can engage in experimental fusion by combining various food items with shields or melee weapons.

For instance, if players desire to launch long-range attacks, they can fuse meat or cheese onto their arrows instead of using conventional projectiles. Additionally, players can fuse an apple onto a wooden stick or even combine bananas with a pitchfork. These fusion experiments not only enhance the enjoyment of the game but also add an element of humor.

