G2 Esports vs GIANTX League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In the League of Legends LEC Winter Playoff Stage, G2 and GIANTX are set to clash on the first day. Following the conclusion of the Regular Season, the former finished in first place after some dominant performances. Meanwhile, the latter was on the verge of elimination, as they barely qualified for the Playoff Stage after finishing in eighth place.

Importantly, the matchup doesn't entail elimination for either team, as the losing side will be relegated to the Lower Bracket, while the winning side will advance to the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Before this much-anticipated confrontation, let's delve into their most recent accomplishments and performances.

G2 Esports vs GIANTX League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Playoff Stage

Prediction

G2 Esports, the best LEC organization of all time, has shown phenomenal performances throughout the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season. Although the team lost two games against Rogue and Team Vitality, they have won seven games to finish the Regular Season at the top of the table.

Furthermore, G2's decorated mid-laner, Caps, has won the most MVPs (4) in the Regular Season. However, in terms of the overall significance of G2's victories, Yike, G2's jungler, was the most prominent aspect. He has shown impeccable dominance with champions like Vi and Lillia.

Meanwhile, GIANTX, formerly Excel Esports, has had a bittersweet LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season. They have won four games and lost five. Importantly, they performed underwhelmingly and lost the match when facing off against G2 in the Regular Season.

Fortunately, GIANTX's Czech midlaner, Jackies, is in great form. However, to have a competitive series against G2, all of GIANTX's players need to step up their game.

As for the prediction, G2 is expected to win the series 2-0 against GIANTX in the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Playoffs. However, an upset is always a possibility in LoL esports. All in all, it'd be interesting to watch how things shape up for the next LEC stage.

Head-to-head

As GIANTX is the new addition to the LEC scene, the team has faced off against G2 Esports only once. The latter straightforwardly won the match.

Previous results

G2 Esports won their previous match against SK Gaming in the Regular Season of the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024.

GIANTX also won their previous series in the Regular Season, which was against Team BDS.

LEC Winter 2024 rosters

G2 Esports:

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

GIANTX

Top : Odoamne

: Odoamne Jungle : Peach

: Peach Mid : Jackies

: Jackies ADC : Patrik

: Patrik Support: IgNar

Livestream details

The date and times for the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 clash of G2 vs GIANTX are as follows:

PT : February 3, 11 am

: February 3, 11 am CET : February 3, 8 pm

: February 3, 8 pm IST : February 4, 12:30 am

: February 4, 12:30 am KST: February 4, 4 am

If you want to watch the match live, go to the following sites:

Notably, some popular LoL streamers will host the LEC Winter 2024 co-streams.

