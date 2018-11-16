E-Sports: Netflix and Curve's 'Narcos' game set for late 2019 release

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

Narcos, Netflix's popular crime drama about the Colombian drug trade, is seeing a reboot, of sorts, this week with the premiere of Narcos: Mexico. To coincide with the release, publisher Curve Digital has announced a new game based on the series, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels. It's scheduled for Q3 of 2019.

According to Curve Digital's marketing director Rosemary Buahin, Rise of the Cartels will be an "action-packed, turn-based strategy game [that] lends itself perfectly to the world of Narcos." Furthermore, she added that the game will stay "true to the source material, from the locations, to the characters, the clothes, the iconic music and more."

Curve Digital, based out of London, England, is a publisher well known for their smaller indie titles. They previously published games such as Human Fall Flat, Thomas Was Alone, and Sole Survivor. The game is being developed by Kuju, also based out of the U.K., which previously worked on Silent Hill: Downpour and Powerstar Golf.

"Working with the Narcos licence has been an incredible experience so far for [us]," said Kuju's Head of Studio Matt White. "As creators, having such an evocative and multi-layered world to play around in gives us the ability to tell incredible stories and create awesome gameplay opportunities. We are incredibly proud of Narcos: Rise of the Cartels and hope that it will resonate with fans of the series and of the turn-based tactical genre.”

Before the announcement of the Narcos game, the last Netflix property to get the game treatment was their wildly popular Stranger Things series. That was a free mobile adventure game for iOS and Android phones.

Telltale Games had a game in their signature style based on the series planned, although the future of that title is up in the air following the studio's closure. Netflix has previously stated that they'll continue to produce the game, but no further announcement has been forthcoming.

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels is set for release in late 2019 for PC and all current gen consoles.