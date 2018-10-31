Gaming News: PS Plus lineup for November is now revealed

Sony/PlayStation

It's Halloween right so a little treat is a must... at least that's what Sony thinks.

You see, Playstation just tweeted out the PS Plus titles for November 2018, which we all have been waiting for, right?

Well, the wait is over but the first two games that are headlining are-

#1 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition.

#2 Yakuza Kiwami.

This month’s PS Plus lineup also includes:

Jackbox Party Pack 2, PS3

Arkedo Series, PS3

Burly Men At Sea, PS Vita (Cross-Buy with PS4)

Roundabout, PS Vita (Cross-Buy with PS4)

Getting back to the ones mentioned earlier,

Bulletstorm: Full Clip edition contains the base game plus all the add ones, plus some brand new PlayStation exclusive content. Next up is a the Yazkuza Kiwami, an action adventure game developed by the beloved Sega.

Get reintroduced to the Dragon of Dojima, Kazuma Kiryu. Become the up-and-coming yakuza who takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss, only to emerge from prison ten years later to a changed world. This game has been visually enhanced for 4K and retains all of the great action role-playings.

Also, up this month is some free content for H1Z1 players called a Blueshift pack which contains Blue AR-15 schematic, Pro Gamer Hoodie, and Marine Blue Offroader. This offer ends on November 13 so grab it as fast as you can.

Also on a personal note, I believe this month's lineup is pretty stale if you compare it to its counterpart - Xbox gold lineup which contains two pretty hefty AAA title which is the recently released Battlefield 1(Xbox One) and Assassin's Creed (Xbox One, Xbox 360).

Still, I believe they are a lot of fans of Bulletstorm's over the top action who would want to return back to the game and many people curious enough to try a Yakuza game for the first time.

