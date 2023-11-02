Gen.G vs Bilibili Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second quarterfinal of League of Legends Worlds 2023 will feature Gen.G, the LCK 2023 Summer Split champions, clashing against Bilibili Gaming, finalists of MSI 2023. Both teams are widely regarded as some of the best in LoL esports. As such, this best-of-five series is guaranteed to be a fun watch, with the winner set to face Weibo Gaming in the semifinals.

Ahead of this important playoffs matchup, here are some of the pertinent statistics, standout players, and champion picks to keep an eye on.

Gen.G vs Bilibili Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals: Who is expected to win?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

Gen.G are one of the early favorites to clinch League of Legends Worlds 2023. The LCK champions cemented their claim with some extremely clean and dominant victories on the Swiss stage. The Korean roster did not lose a single match and remains the only team yet to drop a map. The roster has been spearheaded by veterans such as jungler Han "Peanut" Wang-ho and mid laner Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, who have been exceptional.

Coupled with that, the young talents of the botlane duo, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan and Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong, have performed admirably so far, with the latter standing out for his incredible Rakan and Alistar gameplay. With the general consensus being Gen.G falling on the easier side of the playoffs bracket, expectations are high for the LCK's number one seed.

Expand Tweet

Bilibili Gaming, on the other hand, had a tumultuous road to the playoffs stage. The team scraped through the Swiss stage with a 3-2 record and had some pretty close games, largely due to their inconsistency. However, top lane Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin has been stellar at the event, delivering hard-carry performances on champions like Jax and Renekton.

Their weakness stems from a poor early game due to jungler Peng "XUN" Li-Xun and mid laner Zeng "Yagao" Qi failing to deliver on expectations. Additionally, ADC Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao's tendency to overextend in teamfights has cost them dearly in certain scenarios.

Expand Tweet

Gen.G are highly expected to win this best-of-five series and enter the semifinals to face LPL's fourth seed, Weibo Gaming. The former has significantly improved since League of Legends MSI 2023, while Bilibili Gaming have notably regressed. The meta is also tailored perfectly for Gen.G at this event, further boosting their claim to victory.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and Bilibili Gaming previously clashed at League of Legends MSI 2023. The former dominated the series and walked away with a clean 3-0 victory.

Previous results

Gen.G's latest result at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a convincing 2-0 victory against G2 Esports. Similarly, Bilibili Gaming dispatched G2 Esports with a 2-1 scoreline.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Gen.G

Top - Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon

Hyeon-joon Jungle - Han "Peanut" Wang-ho

Wang-ho Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

Ji-hoon ADC - Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan

Su-hwan Support - Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong

Hwan-joong Head Coach - Go "Score" Dong-bin

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun

Li-Xun Mid - Zeng "Yagao" Qi

Qi ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun

Wen-Jun Head Coach - Wong "Tabe" Pak Kan

Livestream details

Listed below are the dates and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals matchup between Gen.G and Bilibili Gaming:

PDT: November 3, 1 am

CEST: November 3, 10 am

IST: November 3, 1:30 pm

KST: November 3, 5 pm

Fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts:

Popular co-streams of this quarterfinals game will also be available for viewing. Notable personalities broadcasting this fixture include Caedrel, LS, IWDominate, and YamatoCannon.

Poll : Who will win this match? Gen.G Bilibili Gaming 0 votes