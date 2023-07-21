Gen.G vs KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The top two sides in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage, Gen.G Esports and KT Rolster, are about to clash. Although both teams have already secured spots in the Playoffs, the excitement for this matchup is palpable. It's worth noting that both squads are currently in peak form, having swept all opposition.

Gen.G is currently 13-0 at the Group Stage. Meanwhile, KT, with a remarkable record of 12-1, only suffered a defeat against their current opponents, making their pursuit of vengeance all the more intense. In an interview recently, KT's support player, Son "Lehends" Si-woo, openly expressed his strong desire for revenge. He asserted:

"Gen.G won the Spring Split, but they can finish runner-up this time. Won't it be fun for us to go to Worlds 2023 together? Just know that, we'll make it to finals and get our revenge."

Let's plunge into the crucial statistics and recent outcomes before the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Gen.G vs. KT Rolster matchup.

Preview of Gen.G vs KT Rolster at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

Gen.G, after conquering the last two LCK splits, remains a formidable force in the League of Legends world, positioning itself as one of the top three teams on the global stage. Notably, their rising stars, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan and Yoo "Delight" Hwan-joong, exhibited remarkable brilliance in the botlane and solidified their dominance.

Unpredictability is an inextricable feature of League of Legends esports, but it was evident in Gen.G's recent series against the Kwangdong Freecs. Despite being on the verge of defeat in the first game, the former showcased an unrivaled mid-to-late game performance, resulting in a remarkable comeback and a 2-0 series victory.

KT Rolster, on the other hand, have demonstrated their second-place prowess in the split. Despite an unfortunate close series loss to Gen.G, they remain a dominant force.

Their toplaner, Kim "Kiin" Gi-in, is currently considered by many as the best performer in the league. His versatility as a carry or tank champion has made a tremendous impact on the team's success.

Notably, in their recent clash with Dplus KIA in the LCK, their flawless macro play and exceptional control over neutral objectives proved pivotal in securing victory.

After a hard-fought battle, it is anticipated that Gen.G will emerge victorious with a 2-1 scoreline, potentially cementing their position as the best team in the Group Stage.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and KT Rolster have faced each other 24 times previously. In those, the former managed to grab 16 victories, while the latter came out on top on eight occasions.

Previous results

Gen.G defeated Kwangdong Freecs 2-0 in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

On the other hand, KT Rolster won 2-0 against Dplus KIA in the same stage.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

GenG

Top: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid: Chovy

ADC: Peyz

Support: Delight

KT Rolster

Top: Kiin

Jungle: Cuzz

Mid: Bdd

ADC: Aiming

Support: Lehends

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split GenG vs. KT Rolster Group Stage matchup will be broadcast live on June 21 at 11 pm PT/ June 22 at 11:30 am IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

