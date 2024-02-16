GenG vs Hanwha Life Esports LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Week 4 of the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage will feature GenG vs Hanwha Life Esports, one of the most anticipated clashes in this split. That's because both teams have superstar players and multiple Worlds winners. GenG is in third place with a 6-1 record, while the latter is in second place with the same record.

Before the GenG vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup, let's jump into both teams' recent results and statistics.

GenG vs Hanwha Life Esports LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

GenG started their LCK Spring 2024 journey strongly, as they have won six back-to-back series. These victories were against some of the best LCK teams, such as T1, Dplus, Kwangdong Freecs, and more. However, they lost their previous series against KT Rolster in an underwhelming fashion.

KT Rolster dominated in both games against GenG, as the latter was losing most of the dragon and baron fights. Furthermore, GenG's jungler, Canyon, was not quite impactful, and KT's jungler, Pyosik, completely outclassed him.

Hanwha Life Esports, on the other hand, with the newly signed players, are playing exceptionally well. The team lost only one series against T1 in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage Week 2. Furthermore, players like Doran, Zeka, and Viper are in great form.

Hanwha Life Esports' last match was against BRION, where they dominated the series and won with a 2-0 scoreline. Peanut and Peanut, Zeka won the Player of the Game awards with picks such as Sejuani, Orianna, and Akali.

The result of the GenG vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup is hard to predict. However, the latter is expected to win 2-1 based on current performances. Notably, the winner of this matchup will clinch the first spot at the table.

Head-to-head

GenG and Hanwha Life Esports have faced each other a total of 26 times. The former won 20 of those games, while the latter came out on top only six times.

Previous results

GenG's last series was against KT Rolster in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage, where they lost the series with a 0-2 scoreline.

Alternatively, Hanwha Life Esports won their previous series 2-0 against BRION.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

GenG

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

Livestream details

The date and time for the GenG vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are provided below:

PT : February 16, 10 pm

: February 16, 10 pm CET : February 17, 7 am

: February 17, 7 am IST : February 17, 11:30 am

: February 17, 11:30 am KST: February 17, 3 pm

Furthermore, if you are interested in watching the series live, navigate to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Notably, LCK watch parties will be hosted on the channels of several well-known streamers.

