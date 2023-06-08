GenG vs KT Rolster League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In its first week, the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage will feature GenG vs KT Rolster. 10 South Korean teams are vying for a tournament win to earn a direct berth at the 2023 World Championship. KT are seeking revenge for their Spring Split loss against GenG, while the latter are eyeing their third consecutive LCK trophy.

Ahead of the crucial group stage clash between the two sides, let us look into some important statistics and other relevant details.

Preview of GenG vs KT Rolster at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

Despite being unsuccessful at the Mid-Season Invitation (MSI) 2023, LCK teams are looking stronger than ever. Furthermore, GenG and KT Rolster are two of the best teams in the region. While the former won the spring split, the latter finished in third place.

After the addition of 17-year-old ADC, Peyz, GenG look indestructible, and their overall chemistry and team fights have been astronomical. Their mid-laner, Chovy, is also in superb form.

Going into the MSI, GenG looked promising initially. However, their lack of experience on the international stage cost them. Their star players couldn't perform, as the team suffered an early exit from the tournament.

It will be interesting to see how they perform in their first match at the regional tournament. The stakes are also high as they look to qualify for the Worlds.

On the other hand, KT Rolster displayed a promising performance against Hanwha Life Esports earlier in this tournament. Although they lost the second game, they dominated the third and won the series 2-1.

Their jungler, Cuzz, and mid-laner, Bdd, played exceptionally well, as their early laning phase and mid-game macros were phenomenal. However, the team's lackluster performance in the second game was underwhelming.

LCK @LCK Listen in : KT find the first win of 2023 Listen in : KT find the first win of 2023 #LCK Summer! 🎧 Listen in : KT find the first win of 2023 #LCK Summer! https://t.co/EghF3iI8zw

KT are a team that have performed consistently well in past League of Legends tournaments but have not been able to win any championships. Hence, and will desperately want to win this year's Summer Split.

The GenG vs KT Rolster matchup should be competitive, as both sides have been in good form. However, based on previous results and head-to-head history, GenG could snatch a 2-1 victory.

Head-to-head: GenG vs KT Rolster

GenG and KT Rolster have faced each other 23 times. The former have prevailed 15 times, while the latter have 8 victories to their name.

Previous results

GenG's last match was against China's Bilibili Gaming at the MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Semifinal. They lost the series 0-3.

KT Rolster won their previous clash 2-1 against Hanwha Life Esports at the LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

LCK Summer Split rosters

GenG

Top - Doran

Jungle - Peanut

Mid - Chovy

Bottom - Peyz

Support - Delight

KT Rolster

Top - Kiin

Jungle - Cuzz

Mid - Bdd

Bottom - Aiming

Support - Legends

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split GenG vs KT Rolster Group Stage matchup between will be broadcast live on June 9, 2023, at 1 am PT/1:30 pm IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

