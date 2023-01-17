The Genshin Impact 3.4 update is less than 24 hours away from its release and will be this year's first and also one of the biggest updates yet. The Lantern Rite festival will return with its third edition of the series to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Fans are also excited to explore the new Sumeru desert region that will be added to the new update.

Before the release, the game servers will go under maintenance for five hours to implement the new updates and fix any other issues.

Genshin Impact players to get 600 Primogems compensation for the v3.4 maintenance update

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update maintenance will occur on January 18, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8) and end at 11 AM (UTC +8).

The update will happen across all servers simultaneously, regardless of the region. Here is the countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.4 update release.

Assuming everything goes as planned, the maintenance end and Genshin Impact release timings for all the time zones are as follows:

American time zones (January 17, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

European time zones (January 18, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian time zones (January 18, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Players can look at the list to check their respective regions' new update release timings. During the maintenance period, fans won't be able to log in to the game, so it is advised to complete any unfinished quests.

Once all the servers are back online, all players will be compensated with 300 Primogems and an additional 300 for bug fixes. The rewards will be sent via in-game mail and will expire after 30 days, so it is recommended to claim them as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.4 events overview

Genshin Impact will host four major events in the new v3.4 update. This year's Lantern Rite festival is named The Exquisite Night Chimes and will be the flagship event to celebrate the Chinese New Year. While the second event is called the Second Blooming, where fans will have a chance to obtain a free Lisa character skin.

The other two events are known as the Warrior's Spirit and the Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl, both battle-oriented. The former will test the Traveler's sword skills, and in the latter, the players will engage in a battle of Onikabutos.

Genshin Impact will also celebrate a seven-day login event, May Fortune Find You, and reward players with 10 free Intertwined Fates starting from January 19. At the end of phase one of v3.4, they will do another five-day login event and give out three more free Intertwined Fates alongside other rewards such as Fragile Resin and Mora.

HoYoverse will also add some new features and new character cards to the Genius Invokation, along with a new TCG battle event.

Overflowing Mastery will be the final event of this patch. For a limited period of time, fans will be able to claim double rewards from domains for 20 resins.

