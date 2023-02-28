Genshin Impact 3.5 patch is about to be released in a few hours. Many fans are excited about what is to come in the new update of the game, which will introduce two new characters, Dehya and Mika, and add new permanent content, such as the Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif.

The Genshin Impact update maintenance will begin on March 1 at 6:00 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously and is expected to take five hours. While fans await the new version of the game, they may also be interested in knowing the exact maintenance schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.5 update maintenance will last for 5 hours

Update maintenance begins 2023/03/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



The Genshin Impact version 3.5 update is expected to go live on March 1 at 11:00 am (UTC+8). Before the new version goes online, the developers will conduct a maintenance update, which is expected to take five hours to implement all the new changes and add new features.

Having said that, during this time, the Genshin Impact servers will be down, and players will not be able to play the game. Thus, it is recommended to consume resin and complete any unfinished quests beforehand.

The maintenance schedule for all servers is the same, but the exact timings will differ for every player because of the time zones. Here's a list of timings that show when maintenance will end across different regions:

United States of America (USA)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: February 28, 5:00 PM

Alaska Standard Time: February 28, 6:00 PM

Pacific Standard Time: February 28, 7:00 PM

Mountain Standard Time: February 28, 8:00 PM

Central Standard Time: February 28, 9:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time: February 28, 10:00 PM

Europe

Western European Time: March 1, 3:00 AM

Central European Time: March 1, 4:00 AM

Eastern European Time: March 1, 5:00 AM

Asia

India Standard Time: March 1, 8:30 AM

Philippine Standard Time: March 1, 11:00 AM

China Standard Time: March 1, 11:00 AM

Japanese Standard Time: March 1, 12:00 PM

Korea Standard Time: March 1, 12:00 PM

It should be noted that the new version update and banners will be available as soon as the maintenance concludes. Additionally, once the servers are back online with the new update release, all Genshin Impact players will be compensated with 600 Primogems each. The free rewards will be sent directly to their account and can be claimed from the in-game email system.

On a side note, if the maintenance exceeds the expected schedule, players will be compensated with another 100 Primogems for every additional hour.

Dehya and her new weapon will be in the first phase banners

As previously mentioned, new banners will be available as soon as the maintenance ends, so players can pull for Dehya and Cyno right away. Their banner will also include Bennett, an amazing support unit that can buff and heal the team from his Elemental Burst.

Epitome Invocation will feature a new five-star Claymore, Beacon of the Reed Sea. The weapon is a new addition to the Deshret Series and has decent stats and passive skills, which can buff its wielder's ATK for a short amount of time.

