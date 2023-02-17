Genshin Impact 3.5 Redeem codes: How to get Free primogems in February 2023

The Genshin Impact update 3.5 livestream has officially come to an end. During the livestream, the developers provided information on upcoming banners, events, story quests, and several other details.

The developers also provided three redeem codes for players to use. Hence, all the redeem codes and how players can obtain the rewards have been discussed briefly in this article.

These redeem codes will provide every Genshin Impact player with 300 free primogems and other valuable materials. Moreover, players must redeem them as soon as possible since these codes remain valid for only 12 hours (counted from the end of the livestream).

Full details regarding free 300 Primogems and other rewards alongside Genshin Impact version 3.5 livestream

The three Genshin Impact version update 3.5 codes that players will require to obtain the free primogems are as follows:

KARU3RG6NY65 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) 5SRC28YNNYP9 (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit) SB8UJ9H7NH8V (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

However, obtaining these codes is not enough, as players must redeem them. There are two methods, one is the website method, and the second one is the in-game method.

Website method to redeem the codes

Go to the official Genshin Impact website and click on Redeem Now Open the page and type in the details, including the server name and ID Paste the codes and click on Redeem

In-game method to redeem the codes

Open the game and go to settings Click on Account and navigate to Redeem Now Paste the codes and click on exchange

Once players follow either of the abovementioned methods, the rewards will be sent through in-game e-mail. Genshin Impact players must redeem the codes; otherwise, the rewards will not reflect on their accounts.

Redeeming the codes in the next few hours is crucial, especially for free-to-play players who save every bit of primogem possible to obtain their desired units.

Details regarding version 3.5 in Genshin Impact

Version update 3.5 of this game is going to be quite good. The developers showcased Dehya and Mika, two brand-new units coming to the game. It seems that Dehya will be added to the standard banner after version update 3.5, which will make those players happy who fail to pull for her right now.

Apart from that, every player who has completed all the Archon Quests until now will receive around 22 Intertwined Fates. This will be massive as it will help push the pity in any given banner.

Cyno, Ayaka, and Shenhe will return to the game as rerun units. Shenhe, in particular, is a character who has been missing since January 2022. Hence, those players who missed her will now have a golden opportunity.

Unfortunately, Eula did not get her rerun, which made a few fans unhappy. This unit has not received a rerun since December 2021. Hopefully, she will be getting a rerun in 3.6, as she is the unit that has been absent for the longest time from any banner.

