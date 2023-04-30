Genshin Impact 3.6 Spiral Abyss: Most preferred teams and characters

The Spiral Abyss is an endgame content in Genshin Impact, where players can challenge many powerful enemies to test their strength. That said, the enemy cycle in the ongoing reset introduced some new enemies and also brought back some of the most powerful bosses capable of wiping out the entire party if one is not careful.

To prevent this from happening, fans must bring powerful shield units or healers to keep their teams alive, or a team strong enough to clear the floor before the enemies can wipe out the team. This Genshin Impact guide will showcase some of the best characters in the game to challenge Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in the version 3.6 update.

Best teams to bring in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

1) Yelan + Nahida + Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu

Nahida Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

This Hyperbloom team with two Archons and two Hydro support units is one of the most powerful teams in Genshin Impact. Nahida's Elemental Skill allows her to mark multiple enemies and consistently apply Dendro to them.

At the same time, Xingqiu and Yelan will apply Hydro from their coordinated attacks to generate Dendro cores. Meanwhile, Raiden will apply Electro to trigger Hyperbloom.

2) Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Xingqiu + Xiangling

Raiden National team (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden National, also known as Rational, is one of the most powerful teams that most fans still use to clear some of the hardest content in the game, such as the Spiral Abyss. One of the best things about this party is that it is F2P friendly.

Bennett is the healer and damage buffer, and Xingqiu is the main Hydro support in this team. Combined with Xiangling and Raiden Shogun's powerful Elemental Bursts, they can trigger Overload, Electrocharged, and Vaporize reactions to breeze through the Spiral Abyss floors.

3) Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Dendro Traveler

Bloom Team (Image via HoYoverse)

This Bloom team consists of two Dendro and two Hydro units and as a result, unlocks double Dendro and Hydro Resonances, which significantly increases the party's max HP and buffs their Bloom DMG.

Additionally, Nilou excels in dealing Bloom damage to deal a huge amount of DPS, and Kokomi can heal, so fans won't have to worry about dying from their own Dendro Cores.

Best characters to use in Spiral Abyss

1) Zhongli

Zhongli can provide a powerful shield (Image via HoYoverse)

The Geo Archon Zhongli is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact, as he can provide a shield that can absorb a lot of damage and also shred the enemy's Elemental and Physical Resistance.

2) Yelan

Yelan is one of the best Hydro units (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is one of the best units in the game and can fit into virtually any team thanks to her versatile kit. She can dish out a ton of single-target damage with her Elemental Burst while applying Hydro to the enemy.

3) Kazuha

Kazuha is the best Anemo support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is arguably the best Anemo unit in Genshin Impact. He can pull all the enemies inside a large AoE while shredding their Elemental Resistance and also buff the team's elemental damage thanks to his kit.

4) Nahida

Nahida is very powerful (Image via HoYoverse)

Most fans consider Nahida to be the best Dendro unit and a must-pull unit in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill allows her to mark multiple enemies and consistently apply Dendro to them, which is useful in triggering reactions. Furthermore, her Burst buffs the on-field unit's Elemental Mastery by 25% up to 250.

5) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun has a very powerful Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is one of the most popular and strongest characters in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Burst can deal a ton of Electro damage over a short period of time and also generate a lot of Energy particles.

