Genshin Impact will release its second Fontaine update in the upcoming version 4.1 patch, which is expected to go live on September 27, 2023. The developer has already announced that they will introduce Wriothesley and Neuvillette as the two newest playable characters in v4.1.

The officials will reveal more details about the upcoming units in the Special Program that will held in less than two weeks.

During the livestream, travelers can also expect the developers to share three unique redemption codes worth 300 Primogems.

This article will cover the Special Program date and the expected banner announcements.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program Livestream and redemption codes expected date

As mentioned, Genshin Impact is expected to release its highly anticipated upcoming version 4.1 on September 27, 2023.

Based on past precedence, the officials have always conducted the Special Program 10 to 12 days before the update is released. Therefore, players can expect the livestream to be held on or around September 15, 2023.

Genshin Impact officials will also drop three unique redemption codes during the Special Program. They will be shared at different time stamps of the livestream so make sure to grab them all. Here is a list of all the rewards that players can expect from these codes:

Primogems x300

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

The codes usually expire within a day so it is best to redeem them as soon as possible. Travelers can do that on the official Genshin Impact website or via in-game settings and collect the rewards from the mailbox.

Genshin Impact version 4.1 banner leaks

While the officials are yet to announce the rerun banners, recent leaks suggest that Hu Tao and Venti might return in version 4.1. Here is the expected banner order and the release date:

Phase I (September 27, 2023 - October 18, 2023)

Hu Tao (Pyro - Polearm)

Neuvillette (Hydro - Catalyst)

Phase II (October 18, 2023 - November 8, 2023)

Venti (Anemo - Bow)

Wriothesley (Cryo - Catalyst)

According to the leaks, Hu Tao and Neuvillette will likely be in the first phase of version 4.1. The latter is expected to be a Catalyst unit. Meanwhile, Wriothesley and Venti are speculated to be in the second half of the upcoming patch.

Interestingly, the former is expected to be a Catalyst unit, which means he could become both the first-ever 5-star Cryo male unit and a Cryo Catalyst user.

There is currently no information about the 4-star characters that will be featured on the version 4.1 banners.

The officials also did not drip-market anyone else besides Neuvillette and Wriothesley, so there will be no new 4-star unit in the next Fontaine patch. In any case, note that the above banner order is only based on speculations, so travelers should take it with a grain of salt.