Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream date, time, and announcement speculations

Given all the leaks that have happened in the past weeks, there is plenty to speculate regarding the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream. Many of its potential announcements have been seen in various leaked gameplay videos, much of which will be discussed below. Speculations tied to the upcoming Special Program's release date and time will also be featured here.

Note that anything leaked is subject to change, which can alter the potential announcement speculations. That said, some things are safe to bet, like Furina and Charlotte's debut in Genshin Impact 4.2. This livestream should air sometime between October 26 and 29, 2023, around 7:30 pm (UTC+8) or 8 pm (UTC+8), for reasons discussed below.

Expected Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream date and time

Travelers should expect to see Furina in the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers already have an idea that the next Version Update for Genshin Impact is scheduled for launch around November 8, 2023. However, Special Programs are habitually released 10-13 days before their associated patch. Here are some past examples in favor of that statement:

Number of Days Between 4.1's update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 4.0's update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 3.8's update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 3.7's update and its Special Program: 11 days

11 days Number of Days Between 3.6's update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 3.5's update and its Special Program: 13 days

13 days Number of Days Between 3.4's update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 3.3's update and its Special Program: 12 days

12 days Number of Days Between 3.2's update and its Special Program: 10 days

As readers can see above, the recent pattern regarding the number of days between a patch and its livestream is 10-13 days.

Charlotte should also appear in the upcoming Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Knowing this, it's safe to assume that the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream will air on one of the following days:

October 26, 2023

October 27, 2023

October 28, 2023

October 29, 2023

As far as potential times go, here are some past ones for the most recent livestreams:

7:30 pm (UTC+8) for Versions 4.0 and 4.1

8 pm (UTC+8) for Versions 3.2 to 3.8

The two most recent Special Programs aired around 7:30 pm (UTC+8), but many more have aired at 8 pm (UTC+8).

Expected announcements

A ton of content has been leaked for Genshin Impact 4.2, many of which are expected to show up in the upcoming Special Program. Here are some notable examples:

Furina and Charlotte will be playable.

Banners of Furina and Baizhu feat. Charlotte in the first half.

Banners of Ayato and Cyno in the second half.

New map expansion of Fontaine.

New quality-of-life improvements, like the number of pins being raised to 200.

Several events, one of which includes a free 4-star ATK% Sword.

A weekly boss that drops materials for Charlotte and Furina, plus a new World Boss.

It's also safe to assume that three redeem codes will be advertised during the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream, with all three lasting for onlya single day. Players who use all of them should get 300 Primogems.

