Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss strategies and best teams for each floor

Genshin Impact 4.3 has updated the enemy lineup with the recent Spiral Abyss reset. The new updated lineup has revealed some of the most annoying overworld bosses. The current Floor 12 includes Thunder Manifestation, Hydro Tulpa, and many more. It can be slightly difficult for players to clear the Spiral Abyss without using proper strategies and team compositions.

In this article, we will guide players with a strategy that will come in handy in clearing Spiral Abyss. For the struggling players, we will highlight some of the most used teams in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Best strategy and teams for Floor 12

Updated Floor 12 lineup (Image via HoYoverse)

The first half of Floor 12 features tons of beefy enemies and bosses, such as Perpetual Mechanical Array and Hydro Tulpa. Genshin Impact players can use single-target-based teams for these chambers. This is a great opportunity for those who have Navia to use her and take 100% advantage of the current Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. Otherwise, you can also use the standard Hyperbloom and Vaporize teams.

Do note that Floor 12-3 has a Hydro-immune boss, so if you want to reset for this overworld boss, you can replace your Hydro unit with another favorable unit.

Most used team in the first half (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams players can use for first halves in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss:

Alhaitham+Nahida+Xingqiu+Kuki Navia+Zhongli+Bennett+Xiangling Tighnari+Yae Miko+Zhongli+Nahida Lyney+Zhongli+Bennett+Xiangling Hu Tao+Zhongli+Yelan+Xingqiu

These teams have been some of the most used teams, as per YShelper Abyss statistics. The statistics take into account 195k samples in the survey. All these team compositions have some of the highest usage rates in the first halves of Floor 12. Out of all, Alhaitham Hyperbloom and Navia's hypercarry team are some of the best teams to use.

Meanwhile, enemies in the second half include Thunder Manifestation, Electro Lawachurl, and Geo-resistant enemies. This half does not favor Electro or Geo damage dealers. As a result, Dendro Main DPS or standard Vaporize Pyro or Hydro team comps are ideal for these chambers.

Neuvillette and Furina are dominating this side (Image via Sportskeeda)

Based on the YShelper Spiral Abyss statistics, here are some of the most used teams in the second half:

Neuvillette+Furina+Kazuha+Baizhu Neuvillette+Furina+Kazuha+Zhongli Tartaglia+Kazuha+Bennett+Xiangling Neuvillette+Furina+Kazuha+Charlotte Ayaka+Kazuha+Kokomi+Shenhe

Since Hydro Tulpa is in the first half, Genshin Impact players can run Furina or Neuvillette teams that have massive damage potential. The Spiral Abyss statistics have also confirmed this.

How to exploit the current Blessing of the Abyssal Moon

Current blessing (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of characters you can use in your teams to trigger the current Blessing of the Abyssal Moon:

Navia Zhongli Albedo Geo MC Noelle Ninnguang

While the best Geo character to trigger the blessing will be Navia, other units can trigger it consistently too.

