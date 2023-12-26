Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream date, time and countdown

Genshin Impact 4.3 has been out for a while, showcasing captivating features, banners, and events. While many are still spending Primogems on Navia's banner in Phase I, players are looking forward to future patches and its content. As per past trends of livestreams, Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program will take place on January 19, 2024.

In this article, we will highlight everything players need to know about this event and what announcements to expect.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program, where to watch, countdown, and more

Version 4.4 will bring back Lantern Rites (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials have a schedule to follow when it comes to version updates and livestreams. Here is a quick overview of some of the recent Special Programs:

4.3 livestream: December 08, 2023 (Friday)

4.2 livestream: November 03, 2023 (Friday)

4.1 livestream: September 15, 2023 (Friday)

All of these fall on Fridays and two weeks before the new patch update. Hence. players can be confident that the upcoming version 4.4 livestream will premiere on January 19, 2024 (Friday) at 7:30 am (UTC-4). Players can tune in to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel to catch HoYoverse officials revealing all about new characters, banners, events, and much more.

Based on the major regions, here are three countdowns to track the Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream. Interested players will want to keep an eye on the countdown above. If the countdown is not zero, it implies the Special Program is yet to start.

It is also worth mentioning that these timers will not reflect any changes if HoYoverse officials change the livestream time. Hence, you should follow their official media channels for updated news and announcements.

What to expect from 4.4 Special Program?

4.4 livestream will release new redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

During the 4.4 livestream, players can expect to receive three new redemption codes in between intervals. These codes can be claimed to obtain a total of 300 Primogems for free, along with other in-game resources. Do note that these are time-sensitive codes and will expire within 24 hours. Hence, use the official redemption website or in-game "redeem" feature to claim these codes immediately.

Furthermore, here is a quick overview of other expected announcements:

Xianyun & GaMing showcase

Chenyu Vale Region

Lantern Rite Flagship event (free XQ skin)

4-star skin for Shenhe and Ganyu

Teyvat cooking event

Samachurl EX event

Multi-round battle w/ random characters

Thoma & Sayu in TCG

4-star skin selector

The officials have already confirmed the debut of new characters, such as Xianyun and Gaming, in 4.4 banners. The upcoming livestream will reveal all about her kit, along with gameplay footage.

For more news and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.