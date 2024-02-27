Genshin Impact 4.5 rerun leaks and speculations

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update is less than three weeks away. The upcoming patch will release a new playable character, Chiori, a 5-star Geo unit that uses a Sword. She will also be the only new character in this patch, meaning the remaining banners will be for character reruns. Luckily, a few leaks share the names of a few entities that are likely to return in the next update.

Additionally, there are rumors about Genshin Impact adding a new type of regional banner in version 4.5. Here's everything Travelers need to know about the upcoming 4.5 Event Wishes.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 banner leaks

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Genshin Impact 4.5 will add a new playable character called Chiori. She is a Geo unit and uses a Sword as her weapon. Besides her, version 4.5 is expected to bring back some of the best characters in the game.

Here's a complete list of all the 5-star units expected to be on the upcoming 4.5 banners, as per leaks via ProjectENKA:

Phase I (March 13, 2024)

Chiori (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo)

Phase II (April 3, 2024)

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

Based on the information, Chiori is expected to be released in the first phase of version 4.5 alongside Arataki "The One and Oni" Itto. The former will also get a new signature weapon called Uraku Misugiri (subject to change), which Travelers can expect to see on the Weapon Event Wish in the same phase.

Additionally, it is speculated that Neuvillette might get his first rerun banner in the second half of version 4.5. Not only that, Kazuha will also likely return for his third rerun. Naturally, their signature weapons will be available on the Weapon Event Wishes. Both characters are amazing, and Travelers will have a chance to pull them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to the regular four Character Event Wishes, it is speculated that Genshin Impact might add a new limited region-based banner in version 4.5. According to some leakers such as @Randialosleaker, it will supposedly feature characters from Mondstadt, and they are:

Albedo (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Eula (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Klee (5-star Pyro)

It is unknown if this banner will be available from the start of the Genshin Impact 4.5 update or if it will be available for the entire duration or just one phase. Travelers can expect more information during the livestream, which is expected to air on March 1, 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.