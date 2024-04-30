Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks: Clorinde Nerf/buffs and Sigewinne changes

New leaks have surfaced hinting at several changes to Clorinde and Sigewinne's kits in Genshin Impact. According to the beta leaks, the former may have received several buffs on her Elemental Skill and Constellations, with one minor nerf on her potential C1. Meanwhile, there haven't been any major changes to Sigewinne's abilities, but her Constellation name seems to have changed in the ongoing beta.

This article will cover all the recent changes to Clorinde's kit and Sigewinne's new Constellation name in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.7 leaks hint at several buffs and nerfs to Clorinde's kit and Sigewinne's Constellation

According to the latest leaks via Plum Team Leaks, Clorinde's Elemental Skill is expected to be slightly buffed. Her Wild Hunt damage at talent level 10 was increased from 52.9% / 66.1% to 52.9% / 76.7%. Furthermore, her Impale the Night DMG was changed from 65.2% / 86.9% / 36.2% x 3 to 65.2% / 86.9% / 46.2% x3.

Meanwhile, the healing on Clorinde's Elemental Skill was slightly reduced from 0% / 105% / 120% Bond of Life to 0% / 104% / 110% Bond of Life. Overall, her damage was increased but her healing was decreased.

According to the leaks via @hxg_diluc, Clorinde's first passive and Constellations are also expected to receive minor changes. The damage bonus from her Dark-Shattering Flame was increased from 17% to 20%, and the maximum damage achievable from this was also increased from 1,530 to 1,800, which are significant buffs.

Meanwhile, Clorinde's skill interval on her first Constellation was changed from 1s to 1.2s, giving her a slight nerf. Lastly, the bonuses on her first passive, Dark-Shattering Flame, obtained from her C2 were also buffed. The damage bonus was increased from 24% to 30% and the maximum damage achievable went from 2,160 to 2,700.

In addition, the damage bonus obtained from Clorinde's signature weapon was increased from 12% to 16%, which is another huge buff. It is worth adding that this passive effect can be stacked up to three times, meaning that at max stacks the user can gain up to 48% damage bonus.

Sigewinne didn't seem to have received any changes to her kit. However, according to hxg_diluc, her Constellation name has supposedly been changed from Sea Hares to Sea Fairy/Sea Elf in the beta.

Genshin Impact players can expect more changes to Clorinde and Sigewinne's potential kits since the beta is still ongoing.

