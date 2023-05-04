In the Akademiya Extravaganza event, Genshin Impact fans can play the Gathering of Stars mini-game, in which they have to solve several puzzles. Each puzzle will present a constellation, and players will have to move the stars and match the alignment to complete the challenge. Each constellation represents different animals, items, and places that are related to Sumeru and have significant importance.

While it may sound easy, many fans might have difficulty solving this series of puzzles. This Genshin Impact article will showcase a guide on how to solve Parts IV, V, and VI of the Gathering of Stars mini-game. Players can also obtain up to 60 Primogems and other exciting in-game rewards by completing these challenges.

Guide to Part IV to VI Gathering of Stars puzzle challenges in Genshin Impact

To play the Gathering of Stars mini-game, talk to Farbal in Akademiya. Most players might get confused about whether they correctly positioned the rings and stars while solving the constellation puzzles. Thus, it is important to remember that one way to tell if the stars are in the correct spot is when they start glowing.

Genshin Impact Gathering of Stars Part IV Guide

Part IV challenge solution (Image via HoYoverse)

In the fourth part of the Gathering of Stars mini-game, the Astrolabe only has two rings with three stars each. To solve this puzzle, rotate the inner ring in a counter-clockwise direction to make the stars closest to each face the northwest direction without raising its level. Then, raise the outer ring's level and rotate it clockwise to position the stars at 5 o'clock.

Solving the puzzle will form a constellation of the Sumpter Beast. Here is a list of rewards for completing Part IV of the Gathering of Stars mini-game:

Primogems x 20

Gala Excitement x 50

Hero's Wit x 3

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x 3

Genshin Impact Gathering of Stars Part V Guide

Part V challenge solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike previous challenges, Part V has three rings and more stars than before, which slightly raises the difficulty level. To solve this puzzle, raise the innermost ring, rotate counter-clockwise, and position it at 11 o'clock. Similarly, raise the middle ring and rotate it counter-clockwise so that the two stars closest to each are facing 12 and 2 o'clock.

For the final ring, there is no need to raise its level and simply rotate in a counter-clockwise direction once so that the two closest stars are pointing at 12 and 1 o'clock.

Completing this challenge will form a constellation of Padisarah flowers. Here is a list of rewards for solving the Gathering of Stars Part IV puzzle:

Primogems x 20

Gala Excitement x 50

Hero's Wit x 3

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3

Genshin Impact Gathering of Stars Part VI Guide

Part VI challenge solution (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final challenge in the Gathering of Stars series of puzzles. Once again, there are three rings and seven stars. To complete this challenge, raise the innermost ring's height and move it clockwise so that they are positioned at 5 and 7 o'clock. Next, select the middle ring and rotate it clockwise to point the solo star at around 5 o'clock.

Finally, raise the outermost ring and rotate it slightly in the counter-clockwise direction so that the stars are pointing at 10 and 2 o'clock. Solving the final puzzle will form Sumeru City's Divine Tree.

Here is a list of rewards for completing the last challenge of the puzzle series:

Primogems x 20

Gala Excitement x 50

Hero's Wit x 3

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3

This is all for the Genshin Impact guide to solving the Gathering of Stars puzzles in the Akademiya Extravaganza event.

