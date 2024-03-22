Genshin Impact Great Fayz Reaction Debate event guide

Genshin Impact 4.5 has released a new event called the Great Fayz Reaction Debate. This is a combat-related event where you can complete challenges to obtain exciting rewards such as Primogems, Weapon Ascension materials, and more. There are eight stages, and new ones will be unlocked every day.

During this event, you will consume a new type of potion where you can freeze time when not moving or using your character abilities.

Newcomers who joined the game after the 3.7 update may not be familiar with this recurring combat event. So, in this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the Great Fayz Reaction Debate event in Genshin Impact.

Great Fayz Reaction Debate Event Tutorial in Genshin Impact 4.5

Event preview page (Image via HoYoverse)

The new 4.5 event, Great Fayz Reaction Debate, will bring travelers back to Sumeru to help Jami, an Akademiya researcher. This recurring combat event will be available in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update from March 22, 2024, to April 3, 2024. Here is a list of pre-requisites you have to complete to be eligible to participate in this event:

Adventure Rank 20 or above

Must have completed Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom"

Of the eight stages with event challenges to complete, you can participate in the first two stages on day one, and new stages unlock each day.

Freeze time automatically without moving. (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Great Fayz Reaction Debate, you will enter the Fayz Discursive Facility to test the new potion and complete all your event challenges. During the Genshin Impact event, you will automatically enter the Time Dilation state once you stop moving or using your skills.

You are free to turn the camera around and take pictures. Time will flow normally again once you start moving or using your skills.

Fayz Force & Supersense skill preview. (Image via HoYoverse)

You will gradually accumulate Fayz Force during combat as you defeat enemies during the event. When Fayz Force has reached a certain value, Supersense particles will appear on the field upon activating the Time Dilation state. When this happens, adjust your camera so your character can view and collect the particles. This will consume Fayz Force to use Supersense Skill and obtain a random Fayz Furtherance.

The Supersense Skill can be used thrice in a row if you accumulated the maximum amount of Fayz Force. If you don't use a Supersense Skill within 50 seconds, the damage dealt will decrease by a large amount. Each stage will provide different Supersense Skills in the Genshin Impact 4.5 event.

Menacing and Energizing Projectiles. (Image via HoYoverse)

Menacing Projectiles and Energizing Projectiles will appear at intervals during combat. You will take damage if Menacing Projectiles hit you, while Energizing Projectiles will grant you additional Fayz Force and increase your verification score.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Great Fayz Reaction Debate event rewards

Here is a list of rewards you can obtain in this event:

Primogems

Mora

Character Ascension Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Sanctifying Union

Enhancement Ores

Completing the various challenges over the course of the event's eight stages will allow you to acquire 420+ Primogems and all of the above rewards.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.