Genshin Impact has released a new event called Across the Wilderness, and it will be the last event of v3.3 that will reward Travelers with Primogems. The event will be active for 10 days until January 13, 3:59 am (server time).

Genshin Impact players can participate in the new Across the Wilderness event to win rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Talent Books, and more. To be able to play in the event, they must be Adventure Rank 20 or above and must complete the Mondstadt Archon Quest Prologue: Act III.

Win Primogems by playing Across the Wilderness in Genshin Impact

Finish the quest Talk to Vinkel (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock the new Genshin Impact Across the Wilderness event, players must complete a small quest by teleporting to the City of Mondstadt and interacting with an adventurer called Vinkel. They will also receive 20 Primogems and a Wilderness Compass for simply starting the event.

Interact with NPC Adventurer Vinkel to unlock the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans can now play Across the Wilderness by interacting with the game signboard next to Vinkel and opening the event menu. There are five different stages across all different regions of Teyvat, and all the stages are time-locked, so there will be a need to wait for daily resets to be able to clear all the stages and win the rewards.

In this new Genshin Impact event, all Travelers will enter a race challenge where they will need to collect as many Wilderness Balloons as they can under the time limit.

Collect all Wilderness Balloons (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two different kinds of Wilderness Balloons - Harvest Balloons and Sonar Balloons. Collecting the former will increase the overall progress in the search for Wilderness Balloons, while finding Sonar Balloons will make some Harvest Balloons appear for a short amount of time.

Select skills to obtain different buffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can also obtain a certain buff from the available options during the challenge.

Leapbless: Allows the character to jump higher after using it

Windbless: Can create a wind current in the vicinity

Treasurebless: Increases the search radius for the balloons

More skills and buffs can be obtained as more stages get unlocked.

The first stage of Across the Wilderness in Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

The first stage of the event is located in the City of Mondstadt, and as other stages get unlocked, the locations will also change. The challenge for the first stage will be to obtain 40 Wilderness Balloons under the time limit. However, to obtain all the rewards, players only need 30 balloons.

The rewards for the first stage are as follows:

Collect 20 Wilderness Balloons under 120s: 40 Primogems and four Hero's Wit

Collect 25 Wilderness Balloons under 120s: 40 Primogems and four Talent Books

Collect 30 Wilderness Balloons under 120s: 40000 Mora and eight Enchantment Ore

Across the Wilderness Day 1 rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Invite friends to play in the Across the Wilderness event

Play Across the Wilderness in Co-Op with friends (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the previous Genshin Impact event, Windtrace, players can invite their friends to play in the new event. The rewards will be based on the Co-Op challenge results and recorded in the Co-Op mode results.

