The final part of the Studies in Light and Shadow event is now unlocked in Genshin Impact. This time, you need to take pictures of a Large Pneumousia Relay Station and the Antoine Roger Aircraft. You can find several Relay and Aircraft Stations all over Fontaine. Luckily, there is one spot where you can take photographs of both of them and complete all the objectives quickly.

You can earn 70 Primogems by completing the day six tasks of the Studies in Light and Shadow event in Genshin Impact. This guide will showcase the best spot to photograph the Large Pneumousia Relay Station and Antoine Roger Aircraft.

Genshin Impact: Large Pneumousia Relay Station and Antoine Roger Aircraft locations

Day six event objectives (Image via HoYoverse)

You must perform the following tasks to complete the final day objectives of the Studies in Light and Shadow event:

Photograph the Large Pneumousia Relay Station.

Photograph the Antoine Roger Aircraft.

One of the tasks is to take a picture of a Large Pneumousia Relay Station. This might confuse many players as to what this refers to. The Large Pneumousia Relay Stations are large towers that you may have come across a few times while exploring Fontaine. The station is usually guarded by Clockwork Mekas, while a chest can also be found nearby.

You can find the best spots to take pictures of the Pneumousia Relay Station and Antoine Roger Aircraft below.

Antoine Roger Aircraft

Teleport to the waypoint in the northwest Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint in the northwest Court of Fontaine. You should be able to see the Antoine Roger Aircraft the moment you get there. Get closer to it and activate Bresson's Special Kamera. Note that you need to focus the frame on the wheel-like structure below the Aircraft's ballonet. Check the image above for reference. Now, take the photograph to complete the first objective.

Large Pneumousia Relay Station

Head southwest from your previous location (Image via HoYoverse)

After taking the Aircraft's photograph, head southwest from your previous location. You can also follow the road in front of the Aircraft station. This will take you straight towards a tall tower, which is the Large Pneumousia Relay Station. Activate Bresson's Special Kamera and take its picture. This will complete the second objective of the final day of the event in Genshin Impact.

Day six event rewards

Primogem and other rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of rewards you can get by completing both day six objectives on the Studies in Light and Shadow event in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x70

Mora x40,000

Hero's Wit x3

Guide to Order x2

That concludes the day six guide for the ongoing Studies in Light and Shadow event.