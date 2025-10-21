Genshin Impact Luna III Mona buffs leaked

The Genshin Impact Luna III update is expected to buff several characters related to the Hexenzirkel. This includes Mona, and several new leaks suggest that she might get a new passive talent, and all of her Constellations will gain new effects, making her an even better Hydro support unit.This article further discusses Mona's new buffs in Genshin Impact.Note: The following info is based on leaks and subject to change.Mona's passive and Constellation buffs in Genshin Impact Luna III leakedMona kit buff byu/Annual_Woodpecker901 inGenshin_Impact_LeaksAccording to leaks via Team Mew, Mona will get a new passive talent, and all of her Constellations, excluding C3 and C5, will gain additional effects.Here are the effects on Mona's rumored passive talent:When Mona’s Normal or Charged Attacks hit enemies, she gains 1 stack of Illusory Bubble, lasting 8s, up to 3 stacks (gains 1 stack every 0.1s). When a party member triggers a Vaporize reaction, all Illusory Bubble stacks are consumed, and that reaction’s damage is increased by 10% per stack.Mona’s Normal and Charged Attacks extend the Omen duration on enemies by 2s (up to a maximum of 8s), once every 0.5s.Listed below are all of Mona's updated Constellations:ConstellationEffectC1When any of your own party members hits an opponent affected by an Omen, the effects of Hydro-related Elemental Reactions are enhanced for 8s; Electro-Charged DMG, Lunar-Charged DMG, Vaporize DMG, and Hydro Swirl DMG are increased by 15%, while Frozen duration is extended by 15%.If party members are off-field, the Hydro-related reaction damage bonus increases to 160% of its original value.C2When a Normal Attack hits, there is a 20% chance that it will be automatically followed by a Charged Attack. This effect can only occur once every 5s.During the five seconds after casting Elemental Burst, the chance for the first Normal Attack to trigger a Charged Attack automatically is increased to 100%. Additionally, when the Charged Attack hits an enemy, all nearby characters gain 80 Elemental Mastery for 12s.C4When any party member attacks an opponent affected by an Omen, their CRIT Rate is increased by 15%.When all Hexenzirkel characters in the team attack the enemies affected by Omen, their CRIT DMG is increased by 15%. C6Upon entering Illusory Torrent, Mona gains a 60% increase to the DMG of her next Charged Attack per second of movement.A maximum DMG Bonus of 180% can be achieved in this manner. The effect lasts for no more than 8s.Mona's Charged Attack DMG against enemies affected by Omen is increased to 200% of the original value. The additional effects in Mona's Constellations are in bold. Each new effect increases Mona and her party members' damage by a decent amount. Her C3 and C5 only increase the Elemental Skill and Burst talent levels, so there are no changes in them.Team Mew has a mixed track record, but these leaks are obtained from the beta, so the info is likely credible.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna III Venti buffs leakedFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.