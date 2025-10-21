Genshin Impact Luna III Venti buffs leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 21, 2025 10:44 GMT
Venti to receive new buffs in version Luna III, as per leaks (Image via HoYoverse)
Venti to receive new buffs in version Luna III, as per leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

A few new Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online, suggesting that Venti might get buffed in the upcoming version Luna III update. Leakers claim that the Anemo Archon will get a new passive talent and most of the Constellations will gain new abilities, significantly increasing his overall damage. These buffs are expected to make him a much stronger character, fitting for an Archon.

This article further discusses Venti's rumored buffs in Genshin Impact Luna III.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leaks hint at new Venti buffs in Genshin Impact Luna III

According to the leaks via Seele and X1, Venti might get several buffs in the upcoming Genshin Impact Luna III update. He is expected to get a new passive talent, and all of his Constellations, excluding C3 and C5, will get buffed.

Venti's new talent is supposedly called Magus - Secret Ritual. It triggers the following effects when his Elemental Burst is active:

  • For 4 seconds after a nearby active character triggers a Swirl reaction, the damage dealt by that character is increased by 50%, and Venti's Burst deals 135% of its normal damage.
  • Venti's Normal Attacks are converted into Hurricane Arrows that can pierce enemies, dealing increased Anemo DMG to all the enemies in the path.
  • When Venti's Normal Attack hits enemies, the duration of the Stormyeye is extended by 1 second, and its cooldown is extended by 0.5 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds and at most 2 times every Elemental Burst.
Furthermore, here are all the new effects in Venti's Constellations:

  • C1: Hurricane Arrows (Enhanced Normal Attacks after casting Burst) also fires two small homing arrows. Additionally, the elemental type of the arrows changes if the Burst absorbs an element.
  • C2: Casting Elemental Burst resets the Elemental Skill cooldown. Hurricane Arrows have a 25% chance to give a buff that increases tap Skill DMG by 300% of the original damage.
  • C4: After casting Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, the entire party (including Venti) gains a 25% Anemo DMG bonus for 10 seconds.
  • C6: Venti's Elemental Burst CRIT DMG increases by 100%.
Note that these are only additional effects in Venti's Constellations, meaning the original effects on the Constellations will remain.

Seele is a reliable source for leaks, so Venti's buffs are also likely credible.

