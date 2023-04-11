Genshin Impact maintenance duration and server status for today (April 11-12)

Genshin Impact servers experience downtime as officials prepare to commence the update maintenance on April 11-12, 2023. Developers have announced that the server maintenance will start at 6 AM (UTC+8) and last five hours. During this time, players cannot access the game but will be compensated for the inconvenience later. The maintenance update is necessary for the developers to ensure a smoother gameplay experience for all players. The servers will return online once the maintenance is complete.

This article will cover everything players need about Genshin Impact 3.6 server maintenance.

Genshin Impact 3.6: All about server maintenance and server status (April 11-12)

Genshin Impact players are a few hours away from experiencing the next major update. The new patch 3.6 will bring tons of exciting content, including new character and weapon banners. Official announcements have also revealed that Sumeru will get its further desert expansion in this upcoming patch.

Before every version update, Genshin Impact officials run server maintenance. This is standard practice that most veteran players are already familiar with. The official announcement above shows that the maintenance will start at 6 AM (UTC+8) on April 11, 2023.

Here's a list of significant regions and the start time for maintenance there:

India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (April 12)

Philippines: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (April 12)

China: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (April 12)

UK: 11:00 PM (April 11) to 4:00 AM (April 12)

Japan: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (April 12)

Korea: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (April 12)

Here is another list with relevant timezones to track the start time of Genshin Impact 3.6 update maintenance:

PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM (April 11)

MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM (April 11)

CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM (April 11)

EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM (April 11)

BST (UTC +1): 11:00 PM (April 11) to 4:00 AM (April 12)

CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 am to 5:00 am (April 12)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (April 12)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (April 12)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (April 12)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (April 12)

NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (April 12)

As shown in the list above, server maintenance is expected to last around five hours before the servers go online. Hence, the Genshin Impact 3.6 update will be rolled out at 11 AM (UTC+8).

In the meantime, it is advised that players take advantage of the pre-installation function before the new update launches. This recurring feature can be found in the client launcher or in-game settings a few days before the latest patch arrives. Players can use this feature to download most heavy game files to reduce the update time significantly.

