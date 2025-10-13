Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland is an upcoming UGC game mode arriving in version Luna II on October 22, 2025. According to HoYoverse, this game mode will let players design their own worlds, puzzle challenges, and custom environments within the game, separate from the world of Teyvat.Players will also be able to share and explore each other's creations within the game, similar to the Serenitea Pot. It's supposed to offer the community a fresh experience that goes beyond the main storyline progression, open-world exploration, patch events, and other gameplay modes.Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland release date and gameplay detailsThe Miliastra Wonderland is designed as Genshin Impact’s first UGC mode, set to release on October 22, 2025. Here's a countdown for the same.The mode will introduce players to their own custom world-building via a sandbox-style system where they can build their own worlds using in-game tools and assets. These assets include trees, objects, and animals for terrain building, enemies that can be placed, challenges, and overall world-building.Travelers can also share their worlds publicly and with friends, allowing others to join, explore, and rate their creations. HoYoverse also confirmed in the Special Program Announcement for version Luna II that this game mode would continue to receive updates over time, introducing more character outfits, templates, and layouts.As per the details, to make learning easier for both new and experienced players, tutorials and preset layouts will be available when Travelers unlock the game mode.What Miliastra Wonderland means for Genshin Impact playersA look at Miliastra Wonderland's limited-time outfits (Image via HoYoverse)Miliastra Wonderland offers replayability to players, especially during the gaps between limited-time events in a patch. More importantly, it will strengthen the sense of community, as creativity and collaboration will become a part of the core experience. Players can look forward to its release, where they can explore this creative game mode inside Teyvat’s ever-expanding world.