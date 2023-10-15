Genshin Impact Poetry Gala Fervor guide: How to get, uses, and rewards

Poetry Gala Fervor is a currency used in Genshin Impact 4.1's Waterborne Poetry event. This guide will cover all of its important aspects, ranging from how to get this item to all the possible rewards. It's not something you use in the traditional sense, as there is no event shop. Instead, you just need to earn a certain amount of this fervor to get rewards.

There are three main events to discuss for earning this event currency, which will be covered in more detail in the next section of this Genshin Impact guide. Just note that some parts of this event are locked behind real-life dates, so you may have to wait to unlock everything.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Poetry Gala Fervor guide: Steps to get currency, list of total rewards, and more

Waterborne Poetry is the event where this currency is relevant (Image via HoYoverse)

Poetry Gala Fervor can be acquired by completing the main activities of Genshin Impact's Waterborne Poetry event, which include:

Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites

Inspiration Eruption

Mending Painting Prospects

Let's use Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites as an example. Part I has three tiers of rewards. If you get 600 total points in that activity's first stage, you will get 120 Poetry Gala Fervor. This is the same amount as you would get if you earned 2,000 points in the first part of Inspiration Eruption, too.

Mending Painting Prospects is one of the three main activities you can do (Image via HoYoverse)

Every stage in Mending Painting Prospects can give you 90 of this event currency. That means the total number of Poetry Gala Fervor you can expect from every activity when fully completed is:

Hundred-Pace Hurling Rites: 600 (five stages, each with 120 of this currency)

600 (five stages, each with 120 of this currency) Inspiration Eruption: 480 (four stages with 120, each with 120 of this currency)

480 (four stages with 120, each with 120 of this currency) Mending Painting Prospects: 360 (four stages, each with 90 of this currency)

That's a total of 1,440 of this event currency, which is more than enough to claim all of its associated rewards in Genshin Impact 4.1.

How to use it

Cick on this icon in the game to see what you can claim as rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You can "use" this currency in the sense that you can click on the Poetry Gala Fervor icon on the Genshin Impact Waterborne Poetry event page. You can then click on the treasure chest icons to claim whichever rewards you've qualified for.

List of all rewards

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is the main gift from this Genshin Impact 4.1 event (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the thresholds of Poetry Gala Fervor that you have to reach in Genshin Impact 4.1 for all rewards:

200: Ballad of the Boundless Blue (4-star Catalyst)

Ballad of the Boundless Blue (4-star Catalyst) 400: 1x Dandelion Bookmark + 4x Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang

1x Dandelion Bookmark + 4x Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang 600: 1x Dandelion Bookmark + 4x Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator

1x Dandelion Bookmark + 4x Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator 800: 1x Dandelion Bookmark + 4x Relic from Guyun

1x Dandelion Bookmark + 4x Relic from Guyun 1000: 1x Dandelion Bookmark + 4x Mist Veiled Gold Elixir

1x Dandelion Bookmark + 4x Mist Veiled Gold Elixir 1200: 1x Crown of Insight + 1x Splendrous Night: Overflowing Light

Note that these rewards don't include the Primogems and other free loot you get for completing event quests and Waterborne Poetry's three main activities. Don't forget that reaching 1,000 of this event currency completes a Battle Pass Mission in Genshin Impact 4.1, giving you an additional 1,500 Battle Pass Experience.

Note that Dandelion Bookmarks are the Refinement Material for the Ballad of the Boundless Blue.

Poll : Which Archon do you like more? Venti Zhongli 2 votes