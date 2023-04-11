Genshin Impact server status and maintenance schedule for 3.6 Patch

HoYoverse has announced the server maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update. The developers will release a ton of fresh content in the upcoming patch, including a brand new desert sub-area in Sumeru and two Dendro characters, Baizhu and Kaveh. To implement these changes into the game, HoYoverse will begin the maintenance on April 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8), which is estimated to last five hours.

The new update will go live once the maintenance has ended, and fans will be able to enjoy all the fresh content. This article will cover the maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

Genshin Impact 3.6 update server maintenance start and end timings

During the server maintenance for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update, all the servers will be offline and fans will not be able to play the game. However, they will still be able to check the server status when they try to log in.

Although the maintenance will take place simultaneously across all servers, the exact timings will differ for each player depending on their region. Since HoYoverse only revealed the date in UTC+8, here is a list of the exact maintenance start and end timings for all the major time zones:

American Timezones (April 11, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 PM - 5 PM

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 PM - 7 PM

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 PM - 8 PM

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 PM - 9 PM

Central Daylight Time: 5 PM - 10 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 PM - 10 PM

European Timezones (April 12, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 PM - 4 AM

Central European Summer Time: 12 AM - 5 AM

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 AM - 6 AM

Asian Timezones (April 12, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 AM - 8:30 AM

China Standard Time: 6 AM - 11 AM

Philippine Standard Time: 6 AM - 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 7 AM - 12 AM

Korea Standard Time: 7 AM -12 AM

Once the game servers are back online, all Genshin Impact fans will receive 600 Primogems as compensation for maintenance and other in-game issues. The rewards can be collected directly from the mailbox.

Pre-install the download packages to save time

HoYoverse has released the version 3.6 pre-installation function on both PC and mobile devices, which allows fans to download some of the in-game files in advance. Since the developers plan to add a ton of new content to the game, the v3.6 update file sizes are larger than the previous ones:

PC: 10-11GB

Mobile: 2.7-3.8GB

Fans are advised to pre-install the resource packages so they can save time when the update is available and enjoy the new content without any delay.

