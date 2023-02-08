Genshin Impact Starconch locations: Spots to farm one of Yelan's ascension materials

Phase II of Genshin Impact's 3.4 update has brought back the Yelan rerun banner, Discerner of Enigmas. This is the Hydro character's first rerun since her initial debut in the patch 2.7 update.

Those who have successfully managed to summon Yelan will want to start farming her ascension materials. Fans are advised to start farming Starconch first, since you will require 168 of them for Yelan's max ascension. Starconches are Liyue's exclusive Local Specialties and can easily be found on shores in the region.

This article will detail all of the Starconch spawn locations where Genshin Impact players can find and harvest this Local Specialty.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Locations of all Starconches for Yelan's ascension

There are a total of 77 Starconches that can be collected near the shores of Tevyat in Genshin Impact. Like other Local Specialties, Starconches will take 48 hours (in real time) to respawn in these locations once they've been harvested.

1) Yaoguang Shoal

Locations of Starconches in Yaoguang Shoal (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will notice that there are some Starconches that spawn on the outskirts of Dragonspine. The image above showcases all the nearby teleport waypoints that you can use to harvest all nearby Starconches.

It's advised to start at the North-West Teleport Waypoint located in Dragonspine and work your way to the south-east part of Yaoguang Shoal.

2) Southeast shores of Guili Plains

Location of Starconches at shores of Guili Plains (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the picture above, the Starconches in this particular area spawn in a single line, making the harvesting process fairly easy.

It's recommended that you start harvesting them from the North as it will be closer for you to reach this point after collecting Starconches from Yaoguang Shoal. In addition, you can choose to teleport to the south-east waypoint and head for the cliff towards the west. Drop down this cliff and start harvesting Starconches as you make your way to other spawn locations.

3) Guyun Stone Forest

Location of Starconches in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can find the remaining Starconches for Yelan in Guyun Stone Forest. It should be noted that this area is filled with hordes of monsters. If you want to focus solely on harvesting Starconches and avoid any combat, you should use shield characters (such as Zhongli or Diona) or characters with movement abilities (like Sayu or Yelan).

Buy Starconches from a shop in Liyue

Find the NPC Bolai to purchase five Starconches with Mora (Image via HoYoverse)

Bolai is an NPC (non-player character) that sells certain items in the game, including Starconches. Genshin Impact players can purchase five Starconches for 5,000 Mora. His shop is refreshed every three days, allowing you to return and purchase five more.

A minor inconvenience that you may encounter will be locating Bolai's shop, even though the image above reveals his location on the map. In reality, he's located on the lower floor of the Liyue Harbor. Reaching this spot is fairly simple as there are stairways nearby to take you to the lower floors. Additionally, gliding down is a great option after teleporting to the nearest waypoint.

