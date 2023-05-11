Genshin Impact Web Event guide for Glittering Elixirs: Fastest way to get 120 Primogems

Genshin Impact has launched yet another Web Event for the version 3.6 update called Glittering Elixirs, where Paimon and Traveler will open their own potion-making booth. Players will need to collect all sorts of ingredients and craft unique concoctions to win exciting rewards. Completing all the event challenges will award gamers the following:

Primogems x120

Mora 90,000

Hero's Wit x8

Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

Sanctifying Unction x5

The Web Event dropped on May 11 and will be active until May 20, 2023. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about it and how to win 120 Primogems as quickly as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Glittering Elixirs guide to acquiring 120 Primogems for free

Glittering Elixirs is about crafting different potions to solve day-to-day problems in Sumeru. You can click on the hyperlink in the tweet above to participate in it. Here is a list of prerequisites you must meet before you can partake in this event:

Must be AR 10 or above

Must have HoYoverse account

HoYoverse account must be linked with Genshin Impact to receive in-game rewards

Opening the Web Event page and select Start Crafting to learn the basics of potion-making through a small tutorial. After completing the tutorial, you will end up on a screen that looks like what's seen in the picture shown below.

The Web Event's main page preview (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Genshin Impact 3.6 event, you can acquire ingredients for potions by completing daily missions, which will refresh after every time the server resets. Those who want to complete the event challenges quickly to get the free Primogems can use these recipes:

Crystal Chunk + Starshroom + Oil = Nutrients for Houseplants Luminescent Spine + Zaytun Peaches + Water = Calming Oil Butterfly + Mint + Water = Invigorating Cool Mint Drink Luminescent Spine + Ajilenakh Nut + Oil = Fragrant Balm White Iron Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut + Water = Sweet Bug Bait Potion Sand Grese Pupa + Mint + Oil = Cyno's Wind Resistant Sunscreen White Iron Chunk + Mint + Water = Invigorating Summer Potion Crystal Chunk + Zaytun Peach + Water = Sleep Fragrance Butterfly + Zaytun Peach + Water = Dancing Butterflies Refreshment White Iron Chunk + Starshroom + Oil = Growth Potion For Plants Luminescent Spine + Nilotpala Lotus + Oil = Energy Booster Endorsed by the General Mahamatra Frog + Ajilenakh Nut + Water = Nahida's Vivifying Forest Essence Crystal Chunk + Zaytun Peaches + Water = Sweet Dreams Sleep Fragrance Crystal Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut + Oil = Beautifying Oil For Decoration Luminescent Spine + Mint + Oil = Cooling Potion Butterfly + Starshroom + Oil = Mira-Cure Potion

Nahida and Cyno will eventually visit the booth, and you can click on them to trigger special dialogs as well as obtain additional crafting ingredients to put to use in the recipes above.

Web Event reward page (Image via HoYoverse)

Crafting all 16 potions and interacting with both of them will reward you with 120 Primogems, 90K Mora, and more. All these rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox in Genshin Impact.

