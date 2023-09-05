Esports & Gaming
  "Glad to know you're safe": Reddit reacts after gamer credits Starfield for saving his and family's life

By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Sep 05, 2023 09:30 GMT
Starfield fans have been sharing some crazy experiences on Reddit (Image via Bethesda)
Starfield has had a lot of hype leading up to its release. Although the early access period is still on, the game has left a positive impression on a lot of people. It's commonly believed that video games can help people in difficult times, allowing them to deal with and even overcome issues faced in their everyday lives. In a recent event, a gamer reported that Bethesda's latest RPG had saved them and their family's lives.

Instances such as these are unheard of, primarily because people usually don't take to social media to share their experiences. However, this particular story made it to the Starfield subreddit. Others weighed in on it as well, sharing their experiences about the same.

Starfield saves the day for a lucky gamer and their family

This story was posted on the Starfield subreddit by an individual going by the username u/tidyckilla. They went on to detail their experience of staying awake and binging the game when they heard an explosion.

They paused the game only to see flames rising up their stairwell. On seeing this, the individual escaped with their wife and cat, suffering only from minor burns.

They further went on to state that they were lucky to be binging on the game that night. Had they been asleep, they would have probably died due to smoke inhalation. Several users on Reddit reacted to this post, stating that it was a wise thing to stay up late and play video games.

Although not related to Starfield, another user going by the name u/winneyderp shared their experience about how staying up late while playing video games helped save their dog.

While there were a lot of comments that talked about the "immersive" experience that Starfield had to offer, a user asked the OP if they'd managed to save their game before running out to save their lives.

The OP responded by saying that the auto-save feature was a thing of beauty. While some commented that they were glad the OP and their family were safe, others mentioned that they were happy that the gamer didn't lose much progress in the game.

The discussion then turned into individuals started talking about the "hours without incident" that can be spotted on Mars while exploring the underground city there.

While the overall incident is somewhat scary, it's interesting to see the nature of the conversation and the overall effect that the game has had on gamers as a whole. Based on what's been heard about the game so far, it's well made and will keep players hooked for a lot of years to come.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
