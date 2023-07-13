Go to the ancient castle: Genshin Impact Petrifying Gaze quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Petrifying Gaze is a sub-quest under Daiya's Three-Day Reverie quest chain that can be accessed in the Thinker's Theatre of Veluriyam Mirage. Players can unlock this quest chain after making considerable progress in the Secret Summer Paradise Part III - Dreams and First Encounters. The Petrifying Gaze quest is filled with different puzzles. The first objective of reaching the ancient castle can be difficult for many.

Genshin Impact players can use this article to learn about the puzzles they will encounter beforehand. Here is everything players need to know to reach the ancient castle.

How to go to the Ancient castle in Genshin Impact Petrifying Gaze quest?

Enter the cave with the Lone Hydro Eidolon (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the world quest starts, head to the marked location in Thinker's Theatre and listen to the announcements from the party speaker announcement. After a brief cutscene, Genshin Impact players must follow the lone Hydro Eidolon, who will lead them to the ancient castle through a hidden passage.

The Hydro Eidolon will remove illusionary walls to progress further in the passage, also summoning treasure chests.

First wraith puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

During this process, Genshin Impact players will also encounter wraiths (petrifying owls) that will petrify the Hydro Eidolon. To free the water droplet, block the wraith's line of sight using the nearby boxes that can be pushed. Once freed, the Hydro Eidolon will remove another illusionary wall, spawning a common chest.

In the next section of the passage, players will encounter two more wraith puzzles. Here is how to solve them to progress further:

Second Puzzle: Move the box once. A second wraith (owl) will spawn. Use the same box again to block the second wraith's vision.

Move the box once. A second wraith (owl) will spawn. Use the same box again to block the second wraith's vision. Third Puzzle: Break the nearby large boulder to find a box and move it once to block the wraith's vision.

The Hydro Eidolon will now remove the second illusionary wall and encounter the fourth puzzle. This time Genshin Impact players will need to feed the wraith instead of blocking the vision. Players will need two berries to progress further. There will be a berry shrub nearby for those who do not have enough berries in their inventory.

The last wraith puzzle is tricky (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will encounter a difficult wraith puzzle at the end of the passage. This is the last puzzle, but it must be solved twice to progress. Here is the solution for players to replicate:

Fifth Puzzle: Push the inner box. Push the outer box. Push the inner box

Push the inner box. Push the outer box. Push the inner box Sixth Puzzle: Push the outer box and then the inner box. Repeat the first two moves again.

Completing the sixth puzzle will allow the lone Hydro Eidolon to remove the last illusionary wall and spawn another treasure chest. At the cave's exit, Genshin Impact players must board the choo-choo cart to reach the ancient castle.

