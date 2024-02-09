Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list (February 2024)

Our Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list will help you choose the best characters to use and build in the current meta. The title offers over 50 Nikkes (characters), and you create a squad of five to engage in battles and clear the content. Using the best-performing characters is always the right strategy for faster in-game progression in RPG games.

However, with a variety of options and an ever-expanding roster, some might find it hard to keep up with the meta. Choosing which units perform excellently in the current meta can be confusing. This article ranks all units in a Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for February 2024, helping you build a winning team.

Scarlet: Black Shadow and Naga are at the top of the Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for February 2024

This Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list groups all playable characters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Similar to other gacha titles’ tier lists, you can find the most robust Nikkes in the current meta under the SS rank, whereas the weak performers are in the C tier.

It’s worth noting that the list is subject to change with every update the title receives from Shift Up. Each update introduces new content, playable Nikkes, and a few existing characters might get buffed or nerfed by the developers. As a result, the ranks of some Nikkes change, ultimately altering the list.

With that in mind, here is the complete Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for February 2024.

SS-tier

Modernia in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

If you have any of the characters from the list below, you can use them without hesitating in any game mode. They will deliver the best results regardless of how strong the enemy is.

The characters in the SS-tier of this Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list are listed below:

Scarlet: Black Shadow

Naga

Modernia

Blanc

Liter

Tia

Noir

Scarlet

Dorothy

Rapunzel

Red Hood

Helm: Aquamarine

Centi

Dolla

2B

A2

S-tier

N102 in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

The characters under the S category in this Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list are less robust than those in the SS-tier. However, they perform better than every other unit in the current meta. Give them the best equipment and upgrade their in-game level whenever possible to make them as robust as the SS characters.

Listed below are all S-tier Goddess of Victory Nikke characters:

Mary: Bay Goddess

Mica: Snow Buddy

N102

Noise

Pepper

Volume

Admi

Marciana

Poli

Quency

Rupee

Alice

Drake

Helm

Snow White: Innocent Days

Laplace

Ludmilla: Winter Owner

Maxwell

Power

Snow White

A-tier

Miranda in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

The A-tier Nikkes are less robust than SS or S-tier ones. However, this doesn’t mean they won’t help you progress. You must upgrade them at every opportunity and invest a lot of your resources to make them potent fighters.

Here are all Nikkes that fall under the A category in this Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list:

Miranda

Sakura

Yan

Anis

Biscuit

Diesel

Guilty

Makima

Epinel

Guillotine

Exia

Frima

Jackal

Ludmilla

Milk

Moran

B-tier

Pascal in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

The Nikkes in the B-tier are average units that perform well in early content. It’s a good idea to go for SS, S, or A-tier units and start building them early to get better results in the long term.

Listed below are all the characters in the B-tier of this Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list:

Pascal

Tove

Rupee: Winter Shopper

Belorta

Folkwang

Mast

Anne: Miracle Fairy

Nero

Nihilister

Noah

Sin

Viper

Yuni

Brid

Maiden

Quiry

Rapi

Sugar

Vesti

Yulha

C-tier

Anchor in Goddess of Victory Nikke (Image via Shift Up)

You will find the weakest units in the C-tier of this Goddess of Victory Nikke Feb 2024 tier list. However, they are still helpful for beginners to understand the meta and gameplay of this gacha title.

Below are all C-tier Nikkes:

Anchor

Cocoa

Emma

Mary

Rei

Soda

Aria

Himeno

Leona

Novel

Signal

D

Neve

Soline

Ether

Mica

Delta

Neon

Rosanna

Eunhwa

Neon: Blue Ocean

Crow

Isabel

Julia

Mihara

iDoll Flower

iDoll Ocean

Product 08

Soldier OW

Product 23

Soldier FA

iDoll Sun

Product 12

Soldier EG

That covers our Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for February 2024.