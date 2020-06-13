GTA 3 Liberty City Cheat Codes for PC

GTA 3 is the first 3D game from the GTA series, which changed the entire franchise's trajectory.

This article consists a list of cheat codes that the players can use in GTA 3.

All GTA 3 Cheat Codes

GTA 3 was the game that revolutionised the GTA Franchise to another level of competition. The game was the first third-person perspective game in the GTA series of games. GTA 3 came out in October of 2001, the map is based in Liberty City, which is a representation of New York City.

The game is based on the adventures of the protagonist – Claude, who was betrayed by his girlfriend Catalina during a bank heist. He later starts working in the crime-riddled Liberty city for various corrupted figures like the Mafia and Yakuza.

Claude (Protagonist) GTA 3

The game was the best-selling game of the year 2011 and has sold over 17.5 million copies since the time of its release.

GTA 3 is considered a standout game in the GTA series, bringing the third-dimensional value to franchise. On the 10th anniversary of the game, it was released for all mobile platforms – Android and iOS with the name Grand Theft Auto: 10th Anniversary Edition.

Here are the cheat codes for GTA 3:

Invisible Cars: anicesetofwheels

Destroy all cars: bangbangbang

Speed up Gameplay: boooooring

Flying vehicle: chittychittybb

Better vehicle handling: cornerslikemad

100% Health: gesundheit

Tank (Rhino) appears: giveusatank

Get All Weapons: gunsgunsguns

More Money: ifiwerearichman

Change Outfit: ilikedressingup

Cloudy Weather: ilikescotland

Rainy Weather: ilovescotland

Insane Pedstrians: itsallgoingmaaad (This Cheat cannot be undone again!)

Super-speedy Game Clock: madweather

Higher Wanted Level: morepoliceplease

Crank Up Gore: nastylimbscheat

Pedestrians Attack: nobodylikesme

Lower Wanted Level: nopoliceplease

Foggy Weather: peasoup

Clear Weather: skincancerforme

Clock Moves Faster: timeflieswhenyou

Pedtrians Fight One Another: weaponsforall

The game has become one of the best games from the GTA series and is loved by the gaming community. People still play this game on their various older consoles.

