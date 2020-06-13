GTA 3 Liberty City Cheat Codes for PC
- GTA 3 is the first 3D game from the GTA series, which changed the entire franchise's trajectory.
- This article consists a list of cheat codes that the players can use in GTA 3.
GTA 3 was the game that revolutionised the GTA Franchise to another level of competition. The game was the first third-person perspective game in the GTA series of games. GTA 3 came out in October of 2001, the map is based in Liberty City, which is a representation of New York City.
The game is based on the adventures of the protagonist – Claude, who was betrayed by his girlfriend Catalina during a bank heist. He later starts working in the crime-riddled Liberty city for various corrupted figures like the Mafia and Yakuza.
The game was the best-selling game of the year 2011 and has sold over 17.5 million copies since the time of its release.
GTA 3 is considered a standout game in the GTA series, bringing the third-dimensional value to franchise. On the 10th anniversary of the game, it was released for all mobile platforms – Android and iOS with the name Grand Theft Auto: 10th Anniversary Edition.
Here are the cheat codes for GTA 3:
Invisible Cars: anicesetofwheels
Destroy all cars: bangbangbang
Speed up Gameplay: boooooring
Flying vehicle: chittychittybb
Better vehicle handling: cornerslikemad
100% Health: gesundheit
Tank (Rhino) appears: giveusatank
Get All Weapons: gunsgunsguns
More Money: ifiwerearichman
Change Outfit: ilikedressingup
Cloudy Weather: ilikescotland
Rainy Weather: ilovescotland
Insane Pedstrians: itsallgoingmaaad (This Cheat cannot be undone again!)
Super-speedy Game Clock: madweather
Higher Wanted Level: morepoliceplease
Crank Up Gore: nastylimbscheat
Pedestrians Attack: nobodylikesme
Lower Wanted Level: nopoliceplease
Foggy Weather: peasoup
Clear Weather: skincancerforme
Clock Moves Faster: timeflieswhenyou
Pedtrians Fight One Another: weaponsforall
The game has become one of the best games from the GTA series and is loved by the gaming community. People still play this game on their various older consoles.
Published 13 Jun 2020, 20:07 IST