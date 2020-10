GTA 5 cheats for PS3 in 2020

GTA 5 is one of the most popular titles from the renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It features a vast open-world, an intriguing storyline, and an ever-revolving online mode for the players to relish. Although GTA 5 is around seven years old, it is still quite prevalent amongst the gaming community.

As a result, several players look for GTA 5 cheat codes for PS3 to have a fun gaming experience. If you are one of them, this article is for you, as we list out all the GTA 5 cheat codes for PS3.

GTA 5 cheats PS3

Here are all the GTA 5 cheats for PS3:

Invincibility - RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

- RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Max Health and Armo r - CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

r - CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Give Weapons - TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

- TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Super Jump - LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

- LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2 Moon Gravity - LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

- LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT Raise Wanted Level - R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

- R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level - R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

- R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Fast Run - TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

- TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE Fast Swim - LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

- LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT Recharge Ability - X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

- X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X Give Parachute - LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

- LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 Skyfall - L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

- L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Explosive Melee Attacks - RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

- RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 Bang Bang (Explosive Bullets) - RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

- RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 Flaming Bullets - L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

- L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 Slow Motion Aim - SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

- SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X Drunk Mode - TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

- TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Change Weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

- R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Slidey Cars - TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

- TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Slow Motion - TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

- TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1 Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter - CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

- CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Spawn Comet - R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

- R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Spawn Sanchez - CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

- CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Trashmaster - CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

- CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Limo - R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

- R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Spawn Stunt Plane - CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

- CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Spawn Caddy - CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

- CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Spawn Rapid GT - R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

- R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2 Spawn Duster - RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

- RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle - R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

- R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Spawn BMX - LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

