GTA Amritsar Mod: All you need to know

Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 16 Aug 2020, 14:48 IST
Feature
GTA San Andreas is one of the finest and most beloved titles from the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game has a remarkable storyline, sublime map design, and memorable characters. It also has an active modding community. 

The Amritsar mod of GTA: San Andreas is one that is usually played by gamers from India. Despite the fact that it isn’t one of the best-looking mods out there, many players prefer to play this mode to experience the homely-vibes of Amritsar.

It includes changes in the skin of the characters, modified vehicles, change in the loading screen, and so forth.

A snippet from the GTA Amritsar mod
Here is the list of changes that have been brought to the game.

  • Updated graphics and texture
  • Specific vehicles have been revamped
  • The entire open-world opens up from the get-go
  • Main menu fonts have been revamped
  • New character skin for CJ
  • New bikes and aircraft (modded previous game assets)
  • Indian music in the load screens
  • Some dialogue boxes for tutorials in Hindi
A snippet from the GTA Amritsar mod
Amritsar Mod in GTA San Andreas: Is it legal?

Rockstar Games, in a Questions and Answers session that took place about five years ago, clarified that the use of mods in the single-player mode of GTA 5 is entirely legal. However, there is a catch, the mods aren’t illegal, but some of them also provide the complete game files along with the main mod, which results in piracy and is considered illegal.

Hence, the players can download only the mod from several sources and then install it in the game’s official directory, which can be purchased from Steam.

Here is the Steam page for GTA San Andreas

Published 16 Aug 2020, 14:48 IST
GTA
