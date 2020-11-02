GTA Online is perhaps one of Rockstar's most financially successful projects as it continues to grow and attract new players seemingly by the day. From a gamer's perspective, GTA Online presents an extraordinarily engaging and expansive gaming experience that grows with each new update.

This sort of evolution of the game is hugely appealing to the gamer as it essentially means that it becomes better with each update. GTA Online does exactly that with new missions, collectibles, and all sorts of content being added to the game with every major update.

One of the most interesting additions in GTA Online came in the form of a teaser for the then-upcoming Red Dead Redemption II. The player was tasked with discovering several treasures throughout the map and unlocking a special item for using in GTA Online as well as Red Dead Online.

GTA Online: List of all Treasure Hunt locations

Upon receiving an e-mail from 'vanderlinde@eyefind.com,' the player can embark on a treasure hunt that requires the player to uncover three clues that spawn in various locations on the map of GTA Online.

Once the player has recovered the clues, the treasure's location will be unlocked on the map, and the player can uncover it to unlock the Double-Action Revolver.

The player then has to find three clues. The three clues may be found in any order.

A corpse clad only in underwear, boots, and mismatched socks with a severe head injury in a small cave near a creek in the Tongva Hills. A bloody shovel (clearly the murder weapon) in a wrecked building on the beach at Sandy Shores. An empty gun case at the base of a tree on Joad Lane in Grapeseed.

The first photo clue from the e-mail can be found in any of the 20 locations below. The area will be marked on the map with a yellow question mark.

Location 1

Location 1 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 2

Location 2 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 3

Location 3 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 4

Location 4 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 5

Location 5 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 6

Location 6 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 7

Location 7 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 8

Location 8 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 9

Location 9 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 10

Location 10 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 11

Location 11 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 12

Location 12 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 13

Location 13 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 14

Location 14 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 15

Location 15 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 16

Location 16 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 17

Location 17 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 18

Location 18 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 19

Location 19 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 20

Location 20 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

The Treasure Hunt rewards include:

Double-Action Revolver

$5,000 per clue

Once the player finds the treasure that is marked by Boles Overland Stage Co. Opening, the player will receive these rewards. In addition to GTA Online, players will also be able to use the Double-Action Revolver in Red Dead Online.