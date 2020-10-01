GTA Online Weekly Update 10/1: Podium car for this week-Coil Brawler

GTA Online has an absolutely massive player base and one that needs to be kept engaged. Rockstar Games accomplishes this by rewarding players and changing things up in the game every week.

The Weekly Updates don't necessarily add more content to GTA Online, but instead, shift things around within the game to keep it interesting. The changes might range from valuable discounts to bonus activities.

The Podium Car in the Diamond Casino changes every week on Thursday, and players stand a chance to win a new vehicle in the Casino. Players can have a go at the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino of GTA Online to potentially win the Podium Car.

In addition to the Podium Car, there are other things to be won from the wheel. Therefore, no spin ever goes to waste.

Podium Car in GTA Online for this week: Coil Brawler

Off-road vehicles in GTA Online always have a certain allure to them as their ability to maintain control and speeds on rough and even surfaces makes them extremely valuable.

More often than not, while completing Heists, players will often veer off the road and into the wilderness in order to lose cops or other enemies. Going off-road brings with it a certain level of challenge, which is where vehicles like the Coil Brawler come in.

The Coil Brawler is one of the best vehicles in the Off-Road class in GTA Online, and its price is justified given its capability. The car can otherwise be bought for $715,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

The car bears a lot of resemblance to one of the cars from Fast and Furious 8, the Rally Fighter that belongs to Letty. Therefore, it is a favorite of fans of the movie franchise.

