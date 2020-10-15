GTA Online Weekly Update 10/15: Ocelot XA-21, Special Cargo, and Discounts

GTA Online players look forward to every Thursday with high anticipation in hopes of their favourite mission being turned into a Double or Triple RP activity. Rockstar likes to keep players on their toes every week so that those who're already playing GTA Online keep coming back to the game every week.

The Weekly Update brings valuable discounts on certain vehicles, property as well as a Podium Car in the Diamond Casino. Players who currently don't own a Business such as Gunrunning might get a boost with discount on Bunkers. Thus, opening up plenty of opportunities for players in the game.

For this week in GTA Online, the Ocelot XA-21 will be available in the Diamond Casino as the Podium Car.

GTA Online Weekly Update 10/15

(source: r/gtaonline, u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit)

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: XA-21

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Cargo

Discounted Content:

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Kanjo, $261,000

Sugoi, $550,800

Vagrant, $1,162,350

JB 700W, $1,029,000

Time Trial:

End to End, Par Time of 04:09.50

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cypress Flats, Par Time of 01:30.00

Podium Car XA-21

"To those who argue that the supercar is dead and hybrid tech was only a fad, the XA-21 would like a word as soon. And when you're done saying thank you, it'll show you the kind of annihilating performance that can only be achieved by locking a team of world-class engineers in a lab for six months and lacing their food with amphetamines. This is the cutting edge. And you're welcome."

―Legendary Motorsport description.

Players stand a chance to win the Podium Car by simply spinning the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino. In addition to the Podium Car, the Lucky Wheel also has other rewards such as Cash and Bonus RP.

