GTA Online Weekly Update 10/8: Podium Car, Transform Races, Triple RP and Cash

GTA Online might be one of the most rewarding online multiplayer experiences, as Rockstar continues to support the game through Weekly Updates. While the Weekly Updates don't necessarily change much in the game, they do bring in valuable discounts, bonus activities, and much need variety to GTA Online.

GTA Online is slated for two massive updates this year, with one already having been rolled out. Los Santos Summer Special was the smaller of two updates planned for GTA Online. The other update is being marketed as the biggest update in GTA Online and is set to feature Rockstar's newest iteration of Heists.

This week in GTA Online, players will be able to win the Lampadati Tigon as the Podium Car in the Diamond Casino. In addition to that, Contact missions will pay out double the cash while RP and Transform Races will pay out 3x RP and Cash.

GTA Online Weekly Update 10/8

New Content:

Podium Car: Tigon

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Contact Missions, 2X

Transform Races, 3X

Discounted Content:

JB 700W, $1,029,000

Blista Kanjo, $261,000

Sugoi, $550,800

Vagrant, $1,162,350

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Twitch Prime Discounts:

P-45 Nokota, 80% Discount

FH-1 Hunter, 80% Discount

Lampadati Tigon, Podium Car for the week

"Look at the Lampadati Tigon, count to three, and try not to adjust your pants. Ready? One. Two. Yep we called it. This car's sole purpose is to please the eye, thrill the heart and leave you sticky with delight."

―Legendary Motorsport description.

The car can be won from the Diamond Casino for free, but is otherwise worth $2,310,000 and can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online.

